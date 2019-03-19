One of the greatest love affairs of all time is between you and your coffee. There's not a day that goes by when you don't wake up and gaze lovingly at your favorite mug, or daydream about your run to get a cold brew. At night, you even fall asleep thinking about caramel drizzles and foam that looks like a cloud. Your heart is full of butterflies when you imagine your go-to barista sliding your drink down the counter and into your welcoming arms. But, it's not just any coffee that you're in love with. No, it's Starbucks that's made you change your relationship status to, well, caffeinated. Now, you need some cute Starbucks Instagram captions that truly espresso how much you love your drink.

To you, Starbucks' drinks aren't your average cup of Joe. The Teavana® Shaken Iced Passion Tango™ Tea is a celebration in your mouth, and the Pink Drink is your personality in a plastic cup. The latest and greatest items on the secret menu are like bonus tracks on your favorite albums, and every steaming cup of matcha feels like it's limited edition. Sure, sometimes it's hard to keep up with all the tasty treats that are being released. But, you do a pretty good job at researching the cloud foam drink in advance, and trying everything on the Starbucks Zodiac drink recommendation wheel. *Cue the rounds of applause.*

The real struggle is just trying to put your latte love into actual words. You've tried explaining the overwhelming feeling of joy you get with every single sip. But, you always come up short and your best friends end up sending texts in the group chat like, "Whatever you say!" They don't get — I do, though!

That's why I've gathered up 28 captions that are totally cute and ready to be used on your particularly caffeinated posts. (Thank me later with a gift card or some green tea.)

1. "It's a brew-tiful day to have a Starbucks drink."

2. "Everything I brew, I brew it for you."

3. "I've bean thinking about you a latte."

4. "May your Starbucks always be stronger than your Monday."

5. "A day without Starbucks is like — just kidding. I have no idea."

6. "Relationship status: It's caffeinated."

7. "Until further notice, assume that I have lattes on my mind."

8. "In a caffeinated state of mind."

9. "Now serving: Looks and cold brews."

10. "Sweet dreams are made of Starbucks lattes and a little foam."

11. "Can someone text me a green tea latte from Starbucks?"

12. "I don't give a frapp about anything but Starbucks."

13. "I believe in pink drinks."

14. "My blood type is Iced Passion Tango Tea."

15. "On Starbucks' cloud foam drink nine."

16. "Iced, iced coffee, baby."

17. "This is my mug shot."

18. "My favorite color is caramel drizzle."

19. "Starbucks and me are mint to be."

20. "This girl runs on Starbucks and Honey Citrus Mint Tea."

21. "I came, I ordered a latte, I conquered."

22. "I drank my Starbucks before it was cool."

23. "When life gives you anything from Starbucks, drink it."

24. "Dear, cold brew. Where have you bean all my life?"

25. "Words cannot espresso how much Starbucks means to me."

26. "You miss 100 percent of the espresso shots you don't take."

27. "But first, Starbucks."

28. "Just brew it."

Let's be honest: You 'Gram is going to look so much better, thanks to your drink from Starbucks and some of the best editing apps of the year. The green logo will glow next to the skyscrapers in your city, or the flowers that are starting to bloom in your backyard. You would say you're surprised, but you've known for a while now that your order is picture-perfect. What took you so long to put your caffeine in front of the lens? From now on, don't wait to espresso your love — just brew it.