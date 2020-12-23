Tayshia Adams' turn as the Bachelorette has been a beacon of light at the end of a dark, depressing year. So, it's no wonder fans (myself included) are looking for ways to emulate her in hopes of getting some of that glow for ourselves. While I can't really date 20+ guys on a quest to find a husband (my husband might not be on board for that) or parade around in expensive evening gowns on a nightly basis (who has the time?), I can channel her in other ways. After seeing the Bachelorette post an Instagram story of her her go-to work-from-home drink, I tried Tayshia's iced coffee in a wine glass to see if that would do the trick.

I'm far from a coffee snob, so I've never really understood the hype surrounding ~fancy~ drinks — give me some stale beans and I'm set. So, when Tayshia posted about her elaborate-looking java ritual on Dec. 2, I wasn't sold on the idea. After going back and watching her story a few times, however, there was one component of her coffee setup I just couldn't stop thinking about: the wine glass.

In her IG story, the Bachelorette explained she likes to drink her morning coffee out of a plastic wine glass when she works from home. While switching out my usual mug for something fancier seemed more like a gimmick and less like something that would actually make my coffee-drinking experience better, I figured if it worked for Tayshia, I needed to give it a try.

1. The Recipe Courtesy of Rachel Varina / @tayshia on Instagram Tayshia's coffee recipe is simple enough, and since I already had a few of the items in my kitchen, it was even easier to whip up. All it takes is a few ingredients — and a wine glass to serve it in — to create the drink. Here's everything you need: A wine glass

Ice

Cold brew

Almond milk (I went with unsweetened vanilla Almond Breeze)

Natural Bliss almond milk creamer

Cinnamon

A straw (optional)

2. The Preparation Making Tayshia's iced coffee was pretty simple: Cold brew coffee plus some creamer, a splash of almond milk, and a dash of cinnamon all come together for a delicious and high-end looking drink. Mixing it all together was easy enough, even for someone like me, who's usually still half-asleep when pouring my coffee. The only deviation I made to Tayshia's original recipe was in the coffee itself. Instead of buying a big bottle of cold brew like Tayshia does, I opted to brew some regular ol' coffee the night before and then let it chill in the refrigerator overnight. When I woke up in the morning, I had a pot of cold coffee ready to be poured over ice. I grabbed a wine glass (I didn't have any plastic ones, so I used a glass one), popped in a few ice cubes, added the rest of the ingredients, and voila! A cute, IG-worthy drink that didn't take much more time to make than my usual cup o' Joe.

3. The Taste Test Courtesy of Rachel Varina While it felt a little strange drinking from a wine glass at 8 a.m., I quickly got over it after tasting the drink. I had to admit: I was impressed. Not only was the end result fancy AF, but the drink tasted amazing. I usually add some almond milk and stevia to my coffee, but Tayshia's recipe was much better. The vanilla creamer added sweetness and the cinnamon added a nutty flavor that was fitting for the holiday season.

4. The Results Normally when I have my morning coffee, I'm so busy reading emails, scrolling Insta, taking my dogs out, and trying not to fall back asleep, I don't even notice I'm gulping it down. With Tayshia's drink, however, it was the opposite. Thanks to the intense flavors and the delicate glass I was holding, I paid full attention to each sip. Just like my normal coffee, I got a jolt of energy after drinking this stuff. But I also felt more charged and focused. Since I took a few moments to relax (if only so as to not break my wine glass) before starting my day, I was more alert when it came time to address my to-do list.