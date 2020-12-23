Tayshia Adams' turn as the Bachelorette has been a beacon of light at the end of a dark, depressing year. So, it's no wonder fans (myself included) are looking for ways to emulate her in hopes of getting some of that glow for ourselves. While I can't really date 20+ guys on a quest to find a husband (my husband might not be on board for that) or parade around in expensive evening gowns on a nightly basis (who has the time?), I can channel her in other ways. After seeing the Bachelorette post an Instagram story of her her go-to work-from-home drink, I tried Tayshia's iced coffee in a wine glass to see if that would do the trick.
I'm far from a coffee snob, so I've never really understood the hype surrounding ~fancy~ drinks — give me some stale beans and I'm set. So, when Tayshia posted about her elaborate-looking java ritual on Dec. 2, I wasn't sold on the idea. After going back and watching her story a few times, however, there was one component of her coffee setup I just couldn't stop thinking about: the wine glass.
In her IG story, the Bachelorette explained she likes to drink her morning coffee out of a plastic wine glass when she works from home. While switching out my usual mug for something fancier seemed more like a gimmick and less like something that would actually make my coffee-drinking experience better, I figured if it worked for Tayshia, I needed to give it a try.
1. The Recipe
Tayshia's coffee recipe is simple enough, and since I already had a few of the items in my kitchen, it was even easier to whip up. All it takes is a few ingredients — and a wine glass to serve it in — to create the drink. Here's everything you need:
- A wine glass
- Ice
- Cold brew
- Almond milk (I went with unsweetened vanilla Almond Breeze)
- Natural Bliss almond milk creamer
- Cinnamon
- A straw (optional)
2. The Preparation
Making Tayshia's iced coffee was pretty simple: Cold brew coffee plus some creamer, a splash of almond milk, and a dash of cinnamon all come together for a delicious and high-end looking drink. Mixing it all together was easy enough, even for someone like me, who's usually still half-asleep when pouring my coffee.
The only deviation I made to Tayshia's original recipe was in the coffee itself. Instead of buying a big bottle of cold brew like Tayshia does, I opted to brew some regular ol' coffee the night before and then let it chill in the refrigerator overnight.
When I woke up in the morning, I had a pot of cold coffee ready to be poured over ice. I grabbed a wine glass (I didn't have any plastic ones, so I used a glass one), popped in a few ice cubes, added the rest of the ingredients, and voila! A cute, IG-worthy drink that didn't take much more time to make than my usual cup o' Joe.
3. The Taste Test
While it felt a little strange drinking from a wine glass at 8 a.m., I quickly got over it after tasting the drink. I had to admit: I was impressed. Not only was the end result fancy AF, but the drink tasted amazing. I usually add some almond milk and stevia to my coffee, but Tayshia's recipe was much better. The vanilla creamer added sweetness and the cinnamon added a nutty flavor that was fitting for the holiday season.
4. The Results
Normally when I have my morning coffee, I'm so busy reading emails, scrolling Insta, taking my dogs out, and trying not to fall back asleep, I don't even notice I'm gulping it down. With Tayshia's drink, however, it was the opposite. Thanks to the intense flavors and the delicate glass I was holding, I paid full attention to each sip.
Just like my normal coffee, I got a jolt of energy after drinking this stuff. But I also felt more charged and focused. Since I took a few moments to relax (if only so as to not break my wine glass) before starting my day, I was more alert when it came time to address my to-do list.
Final Thoughts
As someone who works from home like Tayshia (just minus the million-plus social media followers and national fame), I didn't realize how desperately my morning routine needed a pick-me-up. It turns out, making a few small upgrades to my everyday coffee ritual was just what I needed.
It took me a total of about one minute to whip up Tayshia's recipe (plus the five or so minutes to brew the coffee the night before) and the end result was much cuter than my normal morning drink. Plus, doing something nice for myself in the morning instead of just diving into work gave me a much-needed boost. While I can't guarantee I'll make my coffee like Tayshia every morning, I'll definitely be reaching for my wine glass the next time I need a special jump-start to my day.
In Elite Daily's I Tried series, we put celebrities’ favorite products, recipes, and routines to the test to show you what living like your fave star is really like. Read more here.