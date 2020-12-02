Just when I thought Season 16 couldn't get any more dramatic, fans now have a theory Tayshia Adams is engaged after The Bachelorette, and TBH, the evidence is pretty compelling. On Dec. 1, while showing her followers how she prepares her iced coffee in an IG Story, Adams flashed a silver band on her left ring finger, which of course had fans like 🔎. In another Story, she shared a pic of herself recording her Click Bait With Bachelor Nation podcast while sipping her iced coffee, and she appeared to be wearing a diamond sparkler on her right ring finger. In conclusion, I'm v confused.

Though fans always had a pretty good idea how Clare Crawley's Bachelorette journey would end, Adams' post-show relationship status isn't quite as clear. During a Nov. 9 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lauren Zima asked what fans could expect from the season, but Adams was determined not to give any spoilers. "I didn't know it was possible to fall in love with multiple people," she said. "But when you just really lean into the journey and really be vulnerable, you never know what can happen. And it happened to me." When Zima asked if she's currently in love or engaged, Adams simply said, "Possibly!" Hmm...

Of course, there are plenty of reasons why Adams could be rocking a ring on one (or both!) ring fingers. As you might recall, Crawley sparked similar rumors when she stepped out with a dazzler on her wedding finger. And yes, Crawley did end up getting engaged to Dale Moss, but the ring fans initially spotted was a symbol of self-love, as Crawley explained in an IG post. Adams could be wearing her own ring(s) as a commitment to herself and not necessarily to someone else.

Adams also happens to be a big fan of jewelry, so her rings may not have any significance at all. She's worn bands on her ring fingers in the past, after all (like in this IG post from July 2020 and this IG post from June 2020). But since Adams likely won't respond to any rumors, fans will just have to wait and see whether she ends up accepting a Neil Lane diamond.