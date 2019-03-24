Wake up and smell the flowers, people! Spring is here, and the days are only going to get longer. You know what that means: More time to play, work, and do whatever else you love to do with endless amounts of daylight. More hours in the day also means another thing — people need more energy to function. Enter coffee, aka life's most powerful and coveted elixir. If you're looking for popular coffee drinks that will keep you going all day, look no further than these at-home Starbucks drinks with the most caffeine, because sometimes a Starbies run is too much work, and the need for caffeine is immediate.

Starbucks has a ton of new products just in time for spring, all of which contain ample amounts of caffeine. For example, if you find yourself at a cafe location, you'll definitely want to try one of Starbucks' two new Cloud Foam drinks. The Iced Caramel Cloud Macchiato and Iced Cinnamon Cloud Macchiato — both fluffy, sweet cups of coffee goodness — contain 150 milligrams of caffeine in their grande versions, which is about 55 more milligrams than your average cup of coffee.

But if you're looking for a Starbucks drink with a lot of kick that you can make or enjoy at home, look no further than these drinks that offer tons of caffeine per sip — and you can find them right in your grocery store. You won't regret it.

Starbucks PLUS K-Cups Courtesy of Starbucks If you own a Keurig, you might be excited to hear that Starbucks has released two new PLUS K-cup flavors for the spring — Honey Caramel and Madagascar Vanilla, and you may have already seen them in stores, since they launched in late February. Not only do these new flavors sound absolutely delicious, but they contain twice the amount of caffeine when compared to Starbucks' black coffee K-Cup pods. How much caffeine exactly? You'll get a whopping 260 milligrams of caffeine per pod, according to the brand, so you can expect one cup of one of these flavors to last you the entire day (and then some)!

Starbucks Tripleshot Energy Courtesy of Starbucks If you're looking for a Starbucks to-go coffee that will get you through the day, the Tripleshot Energy drinks might be a good fit. The canned coffee beverage — which is now available in Caramel, Caffe Mocha, and French Vanilla — hit shelves in late February, according to Starbucks. It packs slightly less of a punch than the Starbucks PLUS K-Cups, but significantly more than a standard cup of coffee. Each 15-ounce can contains 225 milligrams of caffeine, per Starbucks, which is definitely enough to keep you active through a long spring or summer day.

Starbucks Doubleshot Energy Starbucks If the Tripleshot energy is just a little too much caffeine, you can take things down a notch and opt for one of the Doubleshot energy drinks. With delicious flavors like Mexican Mocha, Hazelnut, and Mocha, this beverage contains 145 milligrams of caffeine per 15 fluid ounces, per the Starbucks website. So while you're getting the same amount of fluid as the Tripleshot drinks, you'll end up getting a slightly more manageable dose of caffeine.

Starbucks Bottled Frappuccino Courtesy of Starbucks With three new flavors of Starbucks' iconic Bottled Frappucinos that hit shelves in late February of this year, you'll have plenty of options to keep you awake all spring long. The new Salted Dark Chocolate, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, and Caramelized Vanilla Honey all come with a "splash of cold brew," according to the label, so you're sure to get an extra kick from these. According to the Starbucks website, a Bottled Mocha Frappuccino contains 75 milligrams of caffeine per 9.5 ounces, but the new flavors are 13.7 ounces and have that added cold brew, so you can likely expect a little more energy from them.