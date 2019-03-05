Starbucks released its dreamiest drinks yet on Tuesday, March 5. The pillowy pick-me-ups — officially called the Iced Caramel Cloud Macchiato and the Iced Cinnamon Cloud Macchiato — feature layers of "fluffy foam" that's reminiscent of billowy clouds. To me, they look like beverages that I'd sip on before cuddling up in bed — but after learning how much caffeine is in each one, I probably won't be doing that. So, how much caffeine is in Starbucks' Cloud Foam drinks, anyway? Let's just say that you're probably better off drinking them in the morning than at night.

When you take the drinks' main ingredients into consideration, you'll know exactly what I mean. Although each variation of the beverage features its own unique flavor assets (vanilla-flavored syrup in one and cinnamon-flavored syrup in the other), they both possess a few common ingredients. According to an email from Starbucks, both the Iced Caramel Cloud Macchiato and the Iced Cinnamon Cloud Macchiato feature a "cloud of cold milk foam," caramel drizzles, and espresso shots. Since espresso shots are used, you can expect caffeine in the drinks. However, the amount of caffeine in each beverage will depend on the size of the drink.

Let's talk about those sizes, so you can decide which one you want to start your morning with.

Iced Caramel Cloud Macchiato Starbucks If you order the Iced Caramel Cloud Macchiato, you can expect a decent amount of caffeine with each sip. According to Starbucks' online menu, the tall option includes 75 milligrams of caffeine, while the grande has 150 milligrams of caffeine. The venti iced selection, on the other hand, features a whopping 225 milligrams of caffeine. How's that for a morning pick-me-up?