How To Order A Gingerbread Latte At Starbucks — Even Though It’s Not On The Menu

Starbucks stans can enjoy the latest lineup of holiday drinks at stores nationwide as of Nov. 4, but the absence of the beloved Gingerbread Latte hasn’t gone unnoticed. Sure, people are happy to see past faves like the Irish Cream Cold Brew make the cut, but there’s no denying some customers longing for a sip of the Gingerbread Latte. Thankfully, replicating the holiday drink is still possible. Here's how to order a Gingerbread Latte at Starbucks with recipe hacks, even when it's not on the menu.

The 2021 holiday season isn’t the first time customers have had to find a work-around to score a taste of the Gingerbread Latte. The seasonal sip was first omitted from the menu in 2019, and again in 2020, making this the third year in a row without its gingerbread goodness. Though it might feel like you’ll never get to experience the magic that is Gingerbread Latte again, don’t lose hope just yet — anonymous baristas have your back.

The holidays are a time of cheer, and the Starbucks Baristas subreddit wants your holiday to be as merry and bright as possible. The Reddit page features a thread of experienced baristas sharing all the best Gingerbread Latte preparation hacks, so you can finally get a taste of your favorite seasonal drink once again.

Reddit Gingerbread Latte Recipes

1. White Mocha Remix:

Try this user-friendly fix from Reddit user retrolesbogamer:

Order a grande latte.

Ask for 2 pumps of White Mocha syrup.

Ask for 2 pumps of Cinnamon Dolce syrup.

Ask for a few shakes of nutmeg mixed in.

This drink is suggested as a hot latte, but you can also do the same thing for a frappuccino or iced coffee.

2. Chai Latte:

Another Reddit user, caffeinated_enigma, suggests an easy-to-remember solution:

Order a Chai Latte.

Add 1 pump of Cinnamon Dolce syrup.

Ice cold or piping hot, this chai is sure to satisfy your Gingerbread Latte needs.

3. Soy Version:

Here’s another Chai Latte switch up to add to your list, brought to you by Reddit user bbyshrew:

Order an Iced Soy Chai Latte.

Add 1-and-a-half pumps of Chestnut Praline syrup.

TikTok Gingerbread Latte Recipes

If you’re more of a visual learner, there are plenty of TikToks that will guide you through the process step by step, too.

4. Gingerbread Frappuccino:

Former Starbucks employee and TikToker @eggbaloni saves the day with this video:

Order a venti Chestnut Praline Frappuccino

Blend in toffee nut and nutmeg

The final result is “not exactly like gingerbread, but low-key tastes like it.”

5. Iced Gingerbread Latte:

TikToker @cornmandan99 has got the hookup on the best Iced Gingerbread Latte hack:

Order a grande Iced Latte with Blonde shots

Ask for 5 pumps of brown sugar

Ask for a half-pump of Chai

Sprinkle with cinnamon and nutmeg powder

Add oat milk

Serve over ice

6. Another Chai Option:

This video by @starbucksexotics doesn’t hold back anything:

Order a Chai Tea Latte with 4 pumps of chai

Ask for 2 pumps of Toasted White Mocha

Add your milk of choice

Add ice

Ask for eggnog blended with sweet cream

Add on top of Chai Tea

Sprinkle with nutmeg

Note: Most of these alternatives don’t include size specifications, so when in doubt, grande it out.

It’s important to keep in mind that these drink combos are not on the official Starbucks menu, and therefore the additional changes might take longer to make and drive up the cost of your usual cup. Of course, if you don’t want to bother your local baristas with your intricate secret menu order every morning, you can always opt for the Starbucks Gingerbread K-Cups, which are available at your local grocery store.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

As you hack your way to a Gingerbread Latte this holiday, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.