Your zodiac sign can foreshadow more than the trivial parts of your life. Your sign — sun, rising, moon, Venus signs, etc. all count, FYI — can reveal a deeper look at your tendencies as an employee, a colleague, a family member, and a partner. You can even find out the type of friend you are, based on your zodiac sign, because the planets in your birth chart interact in so many different ways, creating a unique and intrinsic “you.” So it should come as no surprise that you can also find out the ideal best friend for each zodiac sign and why.

Astrology is a language and a tool for self-exploration. You can take what works for you and leave behind the rest, but analyzing relationship patterns is a valuable way to use astrology. The ideal BFF for your sign can help you understand how someone can enter your life and help you grow in a multitude of ways. In astrology, the zodiac signs’ best friends are one of the most interesting astrological relationships of all. After all, it’s one of the most significant relationships you’ll ever choose.

While astrological compatibility is much more complex than just understanding the way each zodiac sign connects, it’s a great jumping-off point. So, let’s get to know your cosmic bestie:

Aries

If you're an Aries, you're probably someone who trusts their gut and goes for the goal. Aries are naturally bold thinkers, full of creativity, spontaneity, and emotion. They’re also known for their ambition. However, sometimes this ambition turns to impatience, which means they might react a bit too quickly to certain matters.

Ideal Best Friend: Libra

Because Aries are so exuberant, it's important for them to find a friend who has no problem keeping them in check. Whenever you’re acting on impulse or overreacting about something you probably shouldn't, your balanced and harmonious Libra BFF can help bring you back down to earth. This friendship goes both ways, too. A courageous Aries will help their easy-going Libra friend make a decision and go for it.

Taurus

Taureans are known for their stubborn ways. While their single-mindedness might create problems when it comes to dealing with certain people, it also makes them some of the most persistent and hardest workers around. Those born under the sign of the Taurus are highlighted by their strength, willpower, and patience when getting things done.

Ideal Best Friend: Pisces

One of the more peaceful and least confrontational signs, Pisceans are known for being empathetic, unselfish friends. Because of their tendency to go with the flow, Pisceans aren't likely to butt heads with Taureans over their strong opinions. They’ll help their Taurus friend see a different perspective. In exchange, a Pisces will feel grounded by their Taurus friend’s sense of stability.

Gemini

Geminis are clever, creative, and compassionate people who love intellectual connection and going against the grain. Despite how much they enjoy making friends and being part of a community, they need the freedom to be themselves more than anything.

Ideal Best Friend: Aquarius

An Aquarius will never try to box a Gemini in. Like Gemini, Aquarius is an eccentric personality who strives for independence and authenticity. While they’ll always have fun together, both of these air signs understand each other’s need for space.

Cancer

Cancers are natural homebodies. They don't crave the spotlight and are typically satisfied with the little things in life, like spending time with family and a few good friends. Even though Cancers are ambitious in their own way, they value kindness and love more than winning. They lead with their heart, not their head.

Ideal Best Friend: Capricorn

While Cancers care for others through emotional understanding, Capricorns show their love by being straightforward providers. A Cancer can show a Capricorn how to let their guard down and be nurtured. In return, a Capricorn can help a Cancer learn how to be tough in the face of adversity.

Leo

Leo is one of the most dominant signs in the entire zodiac. Like the lion that serves as their symbol, Leos are naturally driven toward gaining power and respect, and are usually the alphas of their respective groups of friends. They are strong-minded, but are also very charismatic and savvy when voicing their opinions.

Ideal Best Friend: Sagittarius

A Sagittarius shares a Leo’s spice for life. When these two are friends, there will never be a boring moment. A Leo encourages a Sagittarius’ creativity while a Sagittarius encourages a Leo to step outside of their comfort zone.

Virgo

Virgos are known for their natural intelligence, common sense, and talent as conversationalists. There isn’t a problem they can’t solve and they’re the first person to show up whenever you need a favor, because they love being of service to their friends.

Ideal Best Friend: Scorpio

Like Virgo, Scorpio is also a deeply intelligent zodiac sign, but in a completely different way. Where Virgo’s intelligence lies in their methodical and analytical thinking, Scorpio’s is centered on strategy, intuition, and emotional intelligence. Together, they make a perfect team.

Libra

Libras are all about balance, as represented by their zodiac symbol: the scale. Libras are also known for their appreciation for high beauty and sophisticated taste. Naturally diplomatic and understanding of other people’s perspectives, a Libra is a “people person” in every sense.

Ideal Best Friend: Gemini

When you put a Gemini and a Libra together in the same room, it will inevitably come alive. These zodiac signs vibe off of each other in a powerful way. There will never be a lull in their ceaselessly stimulating conversation. Plus, Gemini gives Libra the confidence to be themselves, no matter who it offends.

Scorpio

Scorpios are one of the most mysterious signs in the zodiac. Even though they contain a deep ocean of emotions, Scorpios don't usually like to show this to the world. Instead, they carry out a very secretive lifestyle. But don't overlook a Scorpio — just because they’re more private doesn’t mean they can’t be amazing friends.

Ideal Best Friend: Cancer

Scorpios need to surround themselves with very emotionally intelligent people in order to feel safe and understood. Cancers can pick up on even the most subtle of vibrations, which will help them pick up on how a Scorpio is feeling. In exchange, a Scorpio will always advocate for and protect their Cancer friend.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are known for their intensity, spontaneity, and zest for life. When life gets to be too humdrum, a Sagittarius will always rebel against their constraints and search for adventure. Even though they know how to make a journey interesting, they have a tendency to forget their destination.

Ideal Best Friend: Aries

While Sagittarians are adventurers, Aries are go-getters. A Sagittarius will always come up with a brilliant idea that breaks the mold, but an Aries will throw fuel on the fire and give their Sagittarius pal the confidence to go for it. Together, they make the impossible seem possible.

Capricorn

Capricorns are known for going above and beyond to make their dreams a reality. They're systematic, organized planners who are driven toward maintaining structure. Always searching for the next big thing, a Capricorn might sacrifice their well-being for the sake of getting ahead. However, they’re always admired for their work ethic.

Ideal Best Friend: Taurus

A Taurus understands a Capricorn’s practical and proactive approach to getting things done. As a team, their level of production is off the charts. Tauruses remind Capricorns to be patient and appreciate the small successes. Capricorns, in return, give Tauruses an extra push to get started.

Aquarius

There’s a reason why Aquarians are famous for being eccentric and revolutionary. Being just like everyone else is an Aquarius’ worst fear. But did you know this fear stems from their desire to make the world a better and more inclusive place for everyone? At their core, they’re always fighting for a more progressive reality.

Ideal Best Friend: Leo

While an Aquarius can get so hung-up on community efforts, a Leo reminds their Aquarius BFF to focus on themselves, too. Leos are all about self-expression and being creative for the sake of being creative. They remind Aquarians to relax and enjoy the process. In turn, an Aquarius shows their Leo friend how to turn their efforts into something that can shake up the world.

Pisces

Pisces are sensitive feelers and creative shapeshifters. Although they may appear soft and unassuming, Pisces typically bear a large vault of wisdom. They're easy-going, selfless friends who can always be depended on for emotional understanding. However, a Pisces’ charitable nature can encourage others to take advantage of them.

Ideal Best Friend: Virgo

While Pisces are generally calm, carefree people, this becomes problematic when these qualities turn into complacency. Virgos will keep a dreamy Pisces on their toes, as Virgos are naturally organized and productive people. On the other hand, a Pisces will help their Virgo friend let go of earthly concerns and get in touch with their spiritual side.