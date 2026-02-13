Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights is inspired by “the greatest love story,” so it’s only fitting that the film starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi hits theaters in time for you to spend it with your valentine. With a Feb. 13 release date, the dark romance could also make for the ultimate Galentine’s Day date with your besties. Either way, Lingua Franca has the perfect merch for you to wear.

The NYC-based sweater brand dropped a limited-edition Wuthering Heights collection in January, which was on display at the movie’s junket in Los Angeles, along with some other themed launches. While I was there, I witnessed Elordi (Heathcliff) admiring the logo Maxine Sweater and even asking to purchase one for himself. (He wears a size XL, ICYWW.)

As a fan of Fennell’s movie, I already had my eye on the cozy-looking sweater when I originally saw it, but after seeing the Euphoria star pick it up — with my own eyes! — it felt like a need. To semi-quote Mean Girls: I saw Jacob Elordi wearing the Wuthering Heights sweater, so I bought the Wuthering Heights sweater.

On display, there were actually quite a few cute pieces that I wanted to *add to cart* that day. Whether you’re planning to see the movie and dress the part or you’ve just fallen head over heels for Fennell’s adaptation the same way I did, below, you’ll find a roundup of Wuthering Heights merch so you can “come undone” even further.

Jacob Elordi’s Pick: A Wuthering Heights Sweater Wuthering Heights Logo Maxine Sweater Lingua Franca $275 See on Lingua Franca You could twin with Elordi if you picked up this cotton cashmere sweater from Lingua Franca. The design features dropped shoulders for a cozy, oversized feel, and is the perfect top to wear to the movie theater. It is a bit of a splurge, but you’ll always be able to say you have the same sweater as your fave actor.

A Silk Pillowcase To Sleep Like Cathy Queen Zippered Pillowcase with Lace Trim Slip $145 See on Slip Silk pillowcases have been a game changer for my hair, so I immediately loved this piece from Slip’s Wuthering Heights collection. It has subtle details from the movie like an embroidered “kiss me again” in the corner and delicate lace trim. This looks like something you’d find in Cathy’s gorgeous bedroom at Thrushcross Grange.

Linen Napkins For A Girls’ Night In Kim Seybert Linen Cocktail Napkins Bloomingdale's $110 See on Bloomingdale's If you’re planning a cozy night in with your BFFs for Galentine’s Day, you could serve up some Wuthering Heights drinks and pair them with these themed napkins. I love how perfectly they’re themed to the movie, but not in an obvious way for anyone who hasn’t seen it.

Bubble Bath To Treat Yourself Lollia Kiss Me Again Bubbling Bath Bloomingdale's $52 See on Bloomingdale's Lollia has a full self-care collection for Wuthering Heights, which includes this bubble bath that has olive fruit and avocado oils with notes of sugared pastille, vanilla bean, and amber woods. As someone who loves a little “me time,” this sounds like a divine way to treat myself after a long day. If you’re not a bath person, there is also a candle ($46) in the drop with the same fragrance. Set it up in your cozy reading nook while you dive into the OG Wuthering Heights novel by Emily Brontë.

Notecards To Send Your Love A Letter Dear Annabelle Come Undone Notecards Bloomingdale's $80 See on Bloomingdale's There’s nothing more romantic than a handwritten letter. In a time where you mostly text your loved ones, I appreciate getting a note in the mail from someone. It shows how much you care by taking those extra steps. To send someone you love a little note, Dear Annabelle has a Wuthering Heights collection with subtle nods to the film like these ribbons.

Tea For Your Very Own Party Enchanted Rose Art of Tea $24 See on Art of Tea At the junket, they also had teas from Art of Tea that you could enjoy. Since a delicate floral brew is one of my favorites, I love this Enchanted Rose blend which is a loose-leaf black tea. There is also a Crème Undone inspired by the movie’s tagline, “Come Undone,” which is an earl grey with bergamot oil and French vanilla. This can spark another great Galentine’s Day idea, if you want to plan an afternoon tea with your girls.

Another Wuthering Heights Sweater That’s More Budget-Friendly Lace Appliqué Crewneck Sweatshirt Bloomingdale's $88 See on Bloomingdale's If the cotton cashmere sweater is not within your budget, you can always get this cute Wuthering Heights sweatshirt from AQUA. It’s just as cozy and has a similar minimalist look to it that you could wear out or oversized while lounging at home. AQUA actually has a full collection tied to the film with evening gowns and other essentials. One of my favorites from the drop after seeing the movie is the Cable Knit Ribbon Weave Sweater ($88), which I think Isabella (Alison Oliver) would be a fan of as well.