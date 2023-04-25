Making friends in kindergarten felt so easy: “Hi, I like your backpack.” “Thanks, I like your sweater.” *bam* “Did we just become best friends?” Making friends as an adult is usually a bit more complicated than that. For starters, where do you even find a place to make friends? And once you do, who makes the first move? If you decide it’s you, how do you do that (and not look like a total weirdo)? So. Many. Questions. Thankfully, in regard to Question 1, your next platonic relationship may not require you to step too far outside your comfort zone. According to your zodiac sign, where you’ll meet your new BFF will actually be somewhere that piques both of your interests.

Though engaging in friend-meeting apps or friendly speed dating-type events is always an option, there are still plenty of organic ways for you to meet people you have stuff in common with. Some may find luck on TikTok or Instagram, but a majority will find themselves meeting their future bestie while going outside and mingling IRL. If you’ve been searching for a friend you’re truly compatible with, allow your zodiac sign to point out exactly where to spot ’em.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21-April 19): At A Sporting Event

You’re competitive AF, Aries — probably the most competitive sign of the zodiac — so you’re naturally drawn to people who are similarly aggressive. Whether you’re competing for the top spot on your school team or screaming at the top of your lungs at a game, nothing gets your juices pumping more than some head-to-head action. Striking up a convo that sparks a little friendly rivalry could mark the start of something amazing. The more playful the competition, the more playful your friendship will be.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20-May 20): In A Cooking Class (Or Wine Tasting)

You always manage to find your tribe when you’re engaging in creative or pleasure-centered events. As a huge foodie yourself, meeting your new bestie while you’re surrounded by food is almost a given, even if you’re not close to gourmet chef status. “Oh, you’re a terrible cook? Big same.” Any friend of yours needs to be someone who can appreciate the finer things in life — bonus points if they recommend a restaurant with treats that look and taste expensive (but actually aren’t).

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21-June 21): While Trying Something New

You’re always eager to try untraditional things, particularly things that allow you to use your hands. Whether it’s in a pottery class or during a rock-climbing session, you’re bound to find people you click with anywhere that allows you to socialize while making use of your gift for multitasking. If anyone can attempt to fly on a trapeze while maintaining a full-blown convo with the instructors or fellow amateur trapezists, it’s you — and if your potential new bestie can keep up, it’s a major green flag.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 22-July 22): At Your Local Coffee Shop

You’re happiest when you’re shopping for your fave comfort snacks and beverages. And as a creature of habit, you tend to go to the same stores to pick up your pick-me-ups. This means you’re likely to bump into the same neighbors over and over, making these frequent stops the perfect places for you to meet your newest confidantes. You prefer to be in familiar environments that aren’t too far from home, so befriending people that live nearby would actually make your life a whole lot easier. To kick things off, all you have to do is tuck in your inner awkward, maintain eye contact, and smile.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23-Aug. 22): At A Performance

You live for drama, Leo, and have big main character energy — but you wouldn’t mind a fun supporting act. In those rare instances when the spotlight’s not on you, then it needs to be on an actual production. This means that your future BFF has to be into musicals, plays, or anywhere that requires a little glitz and glam, which is where you’re most likely to meet. As long as you’re willing to banter with the person next to you, it could be the start of a beautiful friendship — emphasis on the “beautiful”; then people can finally say they’ve seen two pretty best friends.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): In A Class Or Book Club

You’re always on a quest for new information, Virgo. The classroom is your sanctuary; book clubs can also offer valuable knowledge. It’d actually be surprising if you didn’t make a pal or two in your next study session, discussion group, or really anywhere that calls for taking notes or expressing your opinions with your fellow intellectuals. Smart friends make the best friends.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 22-Oct. 23): Through Mutuals

“No new friends” is definitely not your motto, Libra. In fact, the best way for you to buddy up with someone new is through your day ones or your special someone. Since your closest companions know you’re always down for a good time, they always invite you to their various parties and events, even if you don’t know anyone else attending. By the end of the night, you’ll walk away with at least one new follower on Instagram or TikTok because making fast friends is your specialty.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): At A No-Frills Location

You like to keep a low profile, Scorpio. Loud concerts and crowded clubs? Hard pass. Dive bars and speakeasies? Yes, please. Though you usually keep your circle of friends small, there’s something intriguing about the people who, like you, prefer hidden gems to popular hot spots. Maybe, just maybe, you could consider opening your circle up to a fellow low-key individual. You could start with asking for their drink of choice, and the convo can flow naturally from there.

FilippoBacci/E+/Getty Images

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): While Traveling Abroad

You’re not here for a long time; you’re here for a good time, Sagittarius. Spontaneity is your middle name, which means you’re most likely to find your next companion during one of your many adventures. Think: on a plane, in a co-living space for fellow solo travelers, or at an off-the-beaten-path farmers market. This, of course, means your future bestie may not necessarily be close to your home base — but maintaining your friendship would offer a great excuse to plan another trip.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): At A Networking Event

You’ve got big dreams, Capricorn. They might involve you achieving valedictorian status in your class or gaining notoriety at a company you’re passionate about. No matter what, you’re constantly going for the gold, so it’s important for you to surround yourself with like-minded individuals. And what better place to find them than at an event that centers your work or career? The next time you’re at a job seminar or meeting, mingle with the people who seem to be prioritizing their own hustle. You may find yourselves pushing each other to do better.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): On Social Media

You put the “social” in social media, Aquarius. With TikTok and Instagram constantly at your fingertips, you’re bound to make some friends (and, OK, maybe a few enemies) through one of the apps. What can you say? You’ve got unique perspectives and hot takes to share, which means plenty of opportunities for some meaningful chats. Sure, there will always be trolls, but the ones who value your insights could be some of the most supportive friends you’ll ever have.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19-March 20): At A Concert

You prefer to go with the flow, Pisces. This means you’re likely to find yourself making friends in places that allow you to socialize without too much pressure. And as someone with a deep appreciation for the arts, a concert or music festival is the go-to place for you to meet your next BFF, especially because this guarantees they have good taste in music. Bonding over your fave artist’s set? Insta-connection.