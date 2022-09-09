Do you feel that chill in the air? It was probably just the crisp autumn breeze, but this time of year, you never know what ghosts and ghouls may come through to haunt you. The countdown to the Halloween season is finally underway, and real witches and warlocks know that it’s the ideal time of year to chase your fears and see what’s lurking in the haunted house or glowing in the pumpkin patch. If you’re that kind of scare-seeker, you’re probably looking forward to hitting a theme park this fall to experience as much frightful fun and you can fit into the month. Embrace your thirst for thrills, hop on your broomstick, and fly over to one of the top theme park Halloween events for 2022 that’ll fill your day or weekend with plenty of tricks and treats.

One of the many exciting parts about the spooky season is that you don’t have to ditch the amusement park when summer ends. Starting in September, a lot of theme parks across the country throw festive Halloween parties and costume parades, and host haunted attractions with terrifying trick-playing monsters. Between riding those rickety roller coasters under the moonlight and collecting candy around your own personal Halloweentown, keep an eye out for creepy creatures and gory goblins that may be lurking in the shadows past nightfall. Whether your vibe is a festive daytime fall festival or a foggy walk in the middle of the night, you can find the right Halloween attraction for you and your boos with these top Halloween amusement park events for 2022.

Disney California Adventure: Oogie Boogie Bash MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images The Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney’s California Adventure Park is your chance to dance with iconic characters at the monster mash of the season. On select nights through September and October, you and your boos can ride the Haunted Mansion Holiday ride, See Mater’s Graveyard JamBOOree in Cars Land, watch themed character live shows, go trick-or-treating on immersive candy trails, and experience the Frightfully Fun Parade that features the most wicked Disney Villains dressed in masquerade.

Hersheypark Halloween If your sweet tooth is extra strong during the mystical Halloween season, what better place to collect all the candy than at Hersheypark in Pennsylvania? Hersheypark Halloween will thrill you in the dark of the night with lights-out roller coasters, flashlight tours through the ZooAmerica conservation zoo, and glow in the dark dance parties with Hershey characters. You’ll also get a satisfying spook in the spine-chilling scare zones and four eerie haunted houses

Disney World: Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Gerardo Mora/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dance with friendly goblins and ghosts this October at Disney World’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, hosted by Mickey Mouse himself. Throw on your costume and head to the enchanted Magic Kingdom, where you’ll discover the Hocus Pocus Villain Spectacular and witness the sinister Sanderson sisters cast spooky spells, watch the sparkly fireworks show hosted by Jack Skellington, and dance all night at Mickey’s Boo-to-You Halloween Parade.

Cedar Point: Halloweekends HalloWeekends at Cedar Point in Ohio will bring all your fall feels to life for its 25th anniversary this October. You can enjoy spooky attractions from day to night, including outdoor activities for the family like a corn maze, fair games, fortune tellers, and Peanuts character meet and greets. When the moon comes out and the sky goes dark, chilling goblins and ghouls are unleashed in fright zones, haunted houses, and foggy trails to test your bravery and see how loud you can scream.

Knott’s Scary Farm MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images Leading up to Halloween night, Knott’s Berry Farm transforms to Knott’s Scary Farm on fall weekends during the spooky season. It’s the largest Halloween event in Southern California with a reputation for inciting epic thrills, chills, and a frightfully good time, thanks to tons of haunted attractions and 1,000 creepy creatures lurking in the fog. Visit at your own risk — you’re sure to have a real nightmare scare.

Dollywood: Great Pumpkin LumiNights For a Halloween attraction that’s not scary but still festive, visit Dollyworld in Tennessee to see the thousands of jack-o’-lanterns that glow all throughout the park for Pumpkin LumiNights. You’ll want to snap a group photo next to the spectacular 40-foot tall pumpkin tree, frolick in the Wildwood Grove sunflower field, and taste festive treats.

Universal Orlando Resort: Halloween Horror Nights undercovertourist Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida invites you to “summon your scream squad” at Holloween Horror Nights this month, where you’ll face 10 terrifying haunted houses, scare zones, and shriek-inducing live shows. You’ll want to bring a boo-buddy along with you, because this perilous park is too scary to wander alone.

California’s Great America: Tricks And Treats California’s Great America amusement park is introducing a ton of new tricks and treats to their Halloween attractions for 2022, including spooky adventures in the Land of Tricks, festive boulevards in the Land of Treats, plus nostalgic fall festival touches – plus thrilling rides to get your screams started.