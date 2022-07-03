Halloweentown fans, listen up, because Marnie and Kal are set to be married! Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz announced their engagement on June 30 — 21 afters after they starred together in Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge. It’s so rare to see costars reunite and spark a romance years after they worked together, so Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz’s engagement is certainly a Halloweentown dream come true.

Brown, 37, unveiled the engagement bombshell on her Instagram with an adorable pic of herself smiling next to Kountz, 43, captioned, "Have I introduced you guys to my Fiancée? #isaidyes" She then shared an Instagram Reel and thanked her fans “for all the engagement love.” The Reel featured a short summary of the pair’s relationship timeline, kicking off in 2001 when they met on set of Halloweentown II, the fast-forwarding to 2016 when they reconnected filming sketches and became a couple, and finally arriving in 2022 when they got engaged. Kountz also shared the announcement on his Instagram in a Reel featuring plenty of photos of the two. He captioned the post, “She said yes. Gunna love you forever @officialkjb.”

Naturally, Disney lovers are going wild for the engagement since the pair met on set of the iconic film, Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge, which dropped in 2001. In that movie, Brown’s character Marnie has a major crush on Kountz’s mysterious bad boy Kal... only to discover he’s actually an evil warlock. Thankfully, Brown and Kountz’s love story didn’t take a dark turn. The two reconnected years after working together, with internet sleuths started wondering if they were dating after Brown posted pics of them on her IG page as far back as June 2017. The two were spotted attending Kaley Cuoco's wedding together, taking quick weekend trips, and even spending Christmas together.

Finally, Brown answered her followers' questions by sharing a professional pic of herself and Kountz kissing in honor of International Kissing Day in July 2018.

Now, Brown and Kountz are taking their magical connection to the next level. Maybe they should set aside Oct. 31 for their wedding date?