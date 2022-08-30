Trick-or-treat yourself to every new churro.
Happy haunts are about to materialize for the fall, and Disneyland’s Halloween 2022 food and drinks will get you into the spooky spirit. Disney Parks just announced their fangtastic food guide for Halloween at Disneyland, which includes fan-favorites and all-new Insta-worthy treats you’ll want to try.
Starting Sept. 2, which is when the Halloween season begins at Disneyland, you’ll be able to find these picture-perfect treats throughout Disneyland and California Adventure Park. Whether you’re a PSL fan or love all things Mickey-shaped, Disneyland’s Halloween food and drinks are sure to provide you with tons of ghoulish delights. Here’s everything new that’s a must-try this year.