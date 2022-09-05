Use Freeform's 31 Nights Of Halloween Schedule To Plan Your Hocus Pocus Movie Nights

Now that pumpkin spice is back on the menu and fall decor is in almost every store you walk into, you know Halloween is creeping around the corner. As you break out your sweaters (for when the temp outside finally begins to cool down) and plan out your next leaf-peeping adventure, the only thing left to do is check out Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween 2022 schedule to get you into the spooky spirit. This year’s schedule is stacked with classic Halloween faves like Hocus Pocus, Beetlejuice, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and even a marathon of the Halloweentown movies.

Basically, you’ll be set for all of October with Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween schedule. The event, which kicks off on Oct. 1 and lasts all month long, begins with a double feature of Hocus Pocus and Beetlejuice. You definitely will want to re-watch the Sanderson sisters a few times after Hocus Pocus 2 premieres on Disney+ Sept. 30. If Hocus Pocus has “put a spell on you” and you watch it about a dozen times each fall, you may want to make one of this year’s rewatches a Pop N’ Knowledge viewing. During Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween, the network is airing special Pop N’ Knowledge screenings of faves like Hocus Pocus, Beetlejuice, and Nightmare Before Christmas. For these special screenings, fun facts will appear within the movie so you can learn even more behind-the-scenes facts of the films you know and love.

Along with special screenings, 31 Nights of Halloween has a few new network premieres this year as well, which include the 1992 Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie, Jordan Peele’s Get Out, and Happy Death Day with its sequel, Happy Death Day 2U. Whether you’re looking for a scary movie night in with your partner or just something family-friendly to enjoy with your besties, Freeform has it all. In fact, you may want to plan a movie night ASAP now that you know the full schedule. Just don’t forget the themed snacks like Hocus Pocus-inspired recipes to really trick-or-treat yourself to fun.

Here’s the full October schedule for Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween (times listed in ET):

Saturday, Oct. 1

7:00 a.m. Edward Scissorhands

9:10 a.m. The Witches (1990)

11:20 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:25 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:05 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

5:10 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2

7:15 p.m. Hocus Pocus

9:25 p.m. Beetlejuice

11:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

Sunday, Oct. 2

7:00 a.m. The Witches (1990)

9:10 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

10:10 a.m. Halloweentown

12:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

2:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2

4:25 p.m. Maleficent

6:30 p.m. Beetlejuice

8:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus

10:45 p.m. Ghostbusters (2016)

Monday, Oct. 3

1:00 p.m. Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992) (Freeform Premiere)

3:00 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

5:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II

8:00 p.m. Ghostbusters (2016)

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 4

11:30 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

2:00 p.m. Ghostbusters II

4:30 p.m. Edward Scissorhands

7:00 p.m. Maleficent

9:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

Wednesday, Oct. 5

12:00 p.m. Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

2:00 p.m. Madagascar

4:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

6:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2

8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Thursday, Oct. 6

11:00 a.m. Madagascar

1:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

3:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2

5:00 p.m. Shrek Forever After

7:00 p.m. Halloweentown

9:00 p.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Friday, Oct. 7

10:30 a.m. Scared Shrekless

11:00 a.m. Shrek Forever After

1:00 p.m. Family Guy

12:00 a.m. Hotel Transylvania 2

Saturday, Oct. 8

7:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

8:00 a.m. Hotel Transylvania 2

10:00 a.m. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

12:05 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

2:35 p.m. Ghostbusters II

5:05 p.m. Beetlejuice

7:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus

9:20 p.m. Maleficent

11:25 p.m. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Sunday, Oct. 9

7:00 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

7:30 a.m. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

9:35 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

12:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II

2:40 p.m. Beetlejuice

4:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus

6:55 p.m. Get Out (Freeform Premiere)

9:25 p.m. Halloween (2018) (Freeform Premiere)

11:55 p.m. A Quiet Place (Freeform Premiere)

Monday, Oct. 10

11:30 a.m. A Quiet Place

1:40 p.m. Get Out

4:15 p.m. Halloween (2018)

6:50 p.m. Happy Death Day (Freeform Premiere)

9:25 p.m. Happy Death Day 2U (Freeform Premiere)

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 11

12:30 p.m. Maleficent

2:30 p.m. The House with a Clock in its Walls

5:00 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

7:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 12

10:30 a.m. The House with a Clock in its Walls

1:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

3:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2

5:00 p.m. Ghostbusters (2016)

8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Thursday, Oct. 13

10:30 a.m. Frankenweenie (2012)

12:30 p.m. Edward Scissorhands

3:00 p.m. Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

6:00 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

7:30 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

9:00 p.m. Beetlejuice

12:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Friday, Oct. 14

10:30 a.m. Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

1:30 p.m. Family Guy

5:00 p.m. Beetlejuice

7:00 p.m. Family Guy

12:00 a.m. Family Guy

Saturday, Oct. 15

7:00 a.m. Hook

10:15 a.m. How to Train Your Dragon 2

12:25 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

2:25 p.m. Toy Story of TERROR!

2:55 p.m. Scared Shrekless

3:25 p.m. Shrek Forever After

5:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus

7:40 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

9:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2

11:50 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Sunday, Oct. 16

7:00 a.m. How to Train Your Dragon 2

9:10 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

10:45 a.m. Scared Shrekless

11:15 a.m. Shrek Forever After

1:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

3:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2

5:30 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

7:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus

9:50 p.m. Maleficent

11:55 p.m. The Witches

Monday, Oct. 17

12:00 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

2:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II

5:05 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

7:10 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (Pop 'N Knowledge)

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus (Pop 'N Knowledge)

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 18

10:30 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

1:00 p.m. Ghostbusters II

3:30 p.m. Fright Night (2011)

6:00 p.m. Ghostbusters (2016)

9:00 p.m. Beetlejuice (Pop 'N Knowledge)

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 19

10:30 a.m. Fright Night (2011)

1:00 p.m. Ghostbusters (2016)

4:00 p.m. Maleficent

6:00 p.m. Beetlejuice

8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Thursday, Oct. 20

11:00 a.m. The Witches (1990)

1:00 p.m. Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

3:00 p.m. Halloweentown

5:00 p.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

7:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2

12:00 a.m. The Witches (1990)

Friday, Oct. 21

10:30 a.m. Family Guy

5:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

7:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2

9:00 p.m. Family Guy

12:00 a.m. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Saturday, Oct. 22

7:00 a.m. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

9:00 a.m. Maleficent

11:00 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

1:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II

4:00 p.m. Ghostbusters (2016)

7:15 p.m. Beetlejuice

9:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. The House with a Clock in its Walls

Sunday Oct. 23

7:00 a.m. The House with a Clock in its Walls

9:30 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

12:00 p.m. Ghostbusters (2016)

3:10 p.m. Beetlejuice

5:15 p.m. Hocus Pocus

7:25 p.m. Monsters, Inc.

9:30 p.m. Monsters University

12:00 a.m. Shrek Forever After

Monday, Oct. 24

12:00 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

2:00 p.m. Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

5:00 p.m. Shrek Forever After

7:00 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

9:00 p.m. Maleficent

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 25

10:30 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

12:00 p.m. Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

3:00 p.m. Halloweentown

5:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

7:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2

9:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 26

12:00 p.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

2:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

4:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2

6:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Thursday, Oct. 27

11:00 a.m. Ready or Not

1:00 p.m. Maleficent

3:00 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

5:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II

8:00 p.m. Ghostbusters (2016)

12:00 a.m. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Friday, Oct. 28

10:30 a.m. Ghostbusters (2016)

1:30 p.m. Family Guy

12:00 a.m. The Office

Saturday, Oct. 29

7:00 a.m. How to Train Your Dragon 2

9:10 a.m. Edward Scissorhands

11:40 a.m. Frankenweenie (2012)

1:40 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

3:35 p.m. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

5:40 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

7:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

9:25 p.m. Hocus Pocus

11:35 p.m. Ghostbusters II

Sunday, Oct. 30

7:00 a.m. The Witches (1990)

9:05 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

10:45 p.m. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

12:50 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

2:55 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

5:00 p.m. Beetlejuice

7:05 p.m. Hocus Pocus

9:15 p.m. Maleficent

11:20 p.m. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Monday, Oct. 31