The original Hocus Pocus was technically a theatrical flop when it debuted in the 1990s. But time and distance (and repeated viewings every Halloween on the Disney Channel and Disney+) have morphed it into a timeless classic. Now, Disney+ is making a sequel: Hocus Pocus 2. So, let’s run down everything known about the project so far.

Ever since Disney+ launched, the rumors about a potential Hocus Pocus 2 have been swirling. The streaming service was initially launched by focusing on newer franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the potential to start mining older beloved films in the studio’s vast library was always in the cards. It was just a matter of how, when, and if any of the original stars would be back.

The idea of a Hocus Pocus 2 got a second boost when Freeform did a 25th anniversary special, which brought back many of the stars from the movie. That proved enough good feeling among those involved with the first film that a potential sequel could convince at least some of the original cast to sign on.

But even so, fans had to wait and see. Finally, on May 20, 2021, Disney+ announced that the stars had aligned and the Sanderson Sisters would return to modern-day Salem once more.

Hocus Pocus 2 Teaser

All three Sanderson sister actors announced the return of Hocus Pocus 2 in unison on Instagram. Though there's no footage from the new film to share yet, the logo for the movie got a triple reveal on the Instagram accounts of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

Each gave their spin on the return in different captions, with Parker's reading, "Yep. I'm ready. To run. Amok, amok, amok, amok," while Najimy's said: "The people have spoken: I smell children...again."

Hocus Pocus 2 Cast

All three Sanderson actors are returning for the new sequel, with Midler, Parker, and Najimy confirming they will return. So far, that’s all who will be back, though. There’s no mention of Thora Birch or Omri Katz coming back as adult versions of Max and Dani Dennison, at least not yet.

Fans will also be sad to note that neither Billy Butcherson nor Thackery Binx is mentioned in the press release. Binx, the black cat voiced by James Marsden, is a huge fan favorite, but he’s also a major star with a lot of big-screen commitments, including Sonic The Hedgehog 2. Butcherson, played by Doug Jones, was also a character to remember. But Jones now is majorly enmeshed in Paramout+’s Star Trek franchise as part of the Discovery ensemble. Hopefully, the new movie can find a way to bring back both these legacy characters in some fashion.

Hocus Pocus 2 Plot

So far, all fans have to go on is the Disney+ logline for the new film: “In Hocus Pocus 2, three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.”

That certainly sounds like a new adventure and a chance for Disney+ to create an all-new cast for what is probably a setup for multiple sequels. Who will play these new young women, and how the Sandersons respond to the 21st century remains to be seen. (Consider how they felt about the 20th century, this could be pretty interesting.)

Hocus Pocus 2 Release Date

According to the Disney+ press release, Hocus Pocus 2 is scheduled to start filming in the fall of 2021, with Anne Fletcher directing. (Original director Adam Shankman is busy with Disenchanted.)

The film is currently planned for arrival on Disney+ in the fall of 2022, probably right on time for Halloween weekend.