These Halloween Press-On Manicures Give “Coffin Nails” A New Meaning

So *mani* spooky sets to choose from.
Whether you prefer your Halloween just a bit creepy or flat-out nightmare-inducing, there’s a set of press-on Halloween nail art that can match your spooky season energy. Ahead, you’ll find 11 of the year’s coolest Halloween 2022 press-on manicures. Click on, and happy haunting.
This set of 32 gel nail polish strips just might be my spooky season mani soul mate. It has everything: glitter, ghosts, and glow-in-the-dark accents that achieve a perfect balance between cute and creepy.