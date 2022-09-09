Nailed It
A set of easy halloween 2022 nail press-ons designed by Rave Nailz

These Halloween Press-On Manicures Give “Coffin Nails” A New Meaning

So *mani* spooky sets to choose from.

By Amber Rambharose
Rave Nailz

Whether you prefer your Halloween just a bit creepy or flat-out nightmare-inducing, there’s a set of press-on Halloween nail art that can match your spooky season energy. Ahead, you’ll find 11 of the year’s coolest Halloween 2022 press-on manicures. Click on, and happy haunting.

Shutterstock
Glow Potion Gel Manicure Strips
Dashing Diva

This set of 32 gel nail polish strips just might be my spooky season mani soul mate. It has everything: glitter, ghosts, and glow-in-the-dark accents that achieve a perfect balance between cute and creepy.

$8

Tap