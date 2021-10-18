Spooky Season is officially upon us, and with autumnal weather in full effect, your color palettes are getting a little bit darker. As Halloween gets closer and closer, nail artists are leaving their summery lacquers behind in favor of frighteningly clever Halloween nail art designs. That looks like shimmering spider webs, bloody vampire manis, scary claws, and some horror movie designs you won’t believe someone could paint on a fingernail.
According to Instagram, users could not wait to display their Halloween nail art. In fact, the social media platform saw a 50% increase in searches for the term "Halloween nails" before October even started. And who can blame them? No matter how much you love Halloween, it’s a little hard to dress up in costume in celebration every single day. But painting a sweet Halloween nail art look on your claws? Now that’s an easy way to celebrate all month long.
Whether you're dressing up as your favorite fictional character or keeping things casual for the upcoming holiday, your nails deserve to look spooktacular. Below, see the unique Halloween-inspired nail art designs you should try.