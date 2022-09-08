It’s not spooky season without a haunted adventure to embark on. Universal Studio’s Halloween Horror Nights is one of the best attractions to visit starting in September, and, with chilling haunted houses, live shows, and plenty of jump-scare attractions, you’ll surely get a good spook – and maybe take home a few new nightmares too. Plus, Spirit Halloween’s Halloween Horror Nights 2022 sweepstakes could win you a free trip to your choice of Universal Park either this year or next, so you’ll definitely want to enter before midnight on Thursday, Sept. 8 to enjoy a night of Halloween fun.

Every fall, Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood unleash that year’s monsters on select nights throughout the season, where guests find terrifying creatures and mutants at every turn. Whether you’re soaring through the sky on a rickety wooden roller coaster or chasing trouble in the haunted corn maze, it’s guaranteed you’ll let out a scream or two with so many themed attractions to discover. At Halloween Horror Nights, you can bravely explore 10 eerie haunted houses, five sinister “Scare Zones,” and two live performances to spark your deepest fears.

Spirit Halloween’s sweepstakes is a great opportunity to get your ghoul-friends and best witches together for an enchanting trip to either the Hollywood or Orlando haunted theme parks. It comes with free round-trip airfare for you and a plus one, a stay at a Universal hotel, park tickets, and a ticket to Halloween Horror Nights.

You can dress in your scariest Halloween costume if you like, or go matching with your boo so they’re easier to spot if you get separated in the spooky haze. Just make sure you arrive with witchy protection spells memorized or you at least wear a garlic necklace to fend off the vampires, because you never know which mystical creatures you may encounter at a “monster mash” thrown by Universal Resorts and Spirit Halloween.

To enter to win a trip for two, all you have to do is follow @SpiritHalloween on Instagram and comment under the sweepstakes post by tagging the friend you will take with you by Thursday, Sept. 8 at midnight ET. If you’re the lucky winner, Spirit Halloween will give you a choice between a free trip to Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort for Halloween Horror Nights this year, or in 2023. The winner will be picked on Sept. 27, so make sure to keep an eye on your inbox to see if you were chosen.

When you make it to a Universal Park for Halloween Horror Nights, keep a look out for devilishly delicious food and drink spots, along with scary cool merch you can take home as a souvenier (and proof you made it through the experience). You’re probably already planning on hitting a haunted maze or mansion this season, so now’s the perfect time to submit your sweepstapes entry on Instagram so you can focus on making your costume and planning festive trips with your friends.