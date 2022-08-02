These festive Disney offerings are scary-cute.
Halloween is creeping up on us, and Disney is getting ready for the spooky season in the sweetest way possible. Disney’s treats for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022 have been announced, and the frightfully delicious menu includes Hocus Pocus-inspired and Mickey-shaped desserts.
If you’d like to get your hands on a Thackery Binx treat or gourdgeous Mickey pumpkin cupcake, you’ll need to get a ticket to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom. This special ticketed event on select nights from Aug. 12 to Oct. 31 is the only way you’ll be able to get your claws on these Insta-worthy Halloween treats.