Here’s What’s Actually Behind The Great Halloween Candy Shortage Of 2022

Though Halloween is still months away, the spookiest time of the year will certainly creep up on you. Of course, one of the first signs you’ll spot of the holiday is all the jack-o-lantern and black cat designs poppin’ up on candy packages in the stores, and as always, you’ll want to stock up on your favorites before they disappear. However, it may be trickier to get your hands on that peanut butter cup or chocolate bar this year. If you’re planning what sweets to stock up on as Oct. 31 rolls closer, you may be wondering: Is there a Halloween candy shortage? Here’s what to know about your favorite treats.

In Hershey’s Second Quarter 2022 Earning Results published on July 27, Hershey Chief Executive Officer Michele Buck revealed the an inventory shortfall could affect the 2022 Halloween season. “We will not be able to fully meet consumer demand due to capacity constraints,” Buck said on the call. While this might scream “Halloween candy shortage” to you, you might be surprised to learn that the company will be producing even more seasonal candy for Halloween this year than it did in 2021. So, how does that translate to a shortage? Well, it turns out people want even more candy in 2022 than they did last year. A Hershey’s spokesperson told Elite Daily in an email, “Demand for this season is even higher than in years past as consumer demand for our products has grown over the past few years.”

Hershey’s, which begins producing its Halloween products in the spring, opted to prioritize year-round offerings rather than seasonal offerings so that shelves would be better stocked during the shortage, per the spokesperson. “We made the tough choice in the spring to focus on everyday products since seasonal and everyday products are manufactured on the same lines,” the spokesperson said.

Of course, Hershey’s produces Halloween favorites like Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Kit Kats along with other chocolate staples that find their way in your candy bowl. So, how will this all effect your next trip to the grocery store? While you’ll still likely see your go-to treats on shelves, you might see those shelvers empty more quickly than years past — thanks to the increased demand.

To make sure the Halloween candy shortage doesn’t leave you devoid of your favorites, it’s probably a good idea to pick up your go-to Hershey’s candies as soon as you see them on shelves.