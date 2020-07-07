Halloween may seem far away, but the scariest night of the year is sure to creep up on you. To get fans ready for the holiday, Hershey's unveiled a sneak peek of its seasonal candies. Hershey's new Halloween candy includes four treats that put a festive twist on some classics. Here's a run-down on the brand's holiday lineup.

Hershey's is known for putting a spin on traditional bites when major holidays roll around — like when it introduced the Reese's Pumpkin stuffed with Reese's Pieces in 2019 — and this Halloween is no different. The brand announced its new selections for the holiday on Tuesday, July 7, and they include a brand new variety of treats. First up, Reese's Franken-Cup Peanut Butter Cups, which feature the iconic treats you know and love — with a Halloween twist. In this new bite, the classic milk chocolate-and-peanut butter combination in Reese's Peanut Butter Cups comes complete with a green-colored white crème on the bottom, in a nod to Frankenstein, and an image of the monster himself is right there on the wrapper.

For a treat that's loaded with marshmallow flavor, check out Kit Kat's latest innovation, Witch's Brew. It features the brand's iconic wafers, but rather than a chocolate coating, it's wrapped in a green-colored marshmallow-flavored crème. Next up, Hershey's Vampire Milk Chocolate Kisses feature a classic milk chocolate coating filled with bright red strawberry-flavored crème. Finally, you can get into costume with Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme Fangs. The candy itself is the same as the OG bar you know and love, but when you bite into it, you can reveal your own fang display for the perfect Halloween selfie.

Courtesy of Hershey's

Hershey's new Halloween lineup began rolling out on Wednesday, July 1, and will continue to roll out nationwide wherever Hershey's candies are sold. All of the seasonal candies will only be available for a limited time. Reese's Franken-Cup Peanut Butter Cups and Kit Kat Witch's Brew Snack Size bags sell for $3.89 per 9.8-ounce bag, Hershey's Vampire Milk Chocolate Kisses will cost you $3.79 for a 9.8-ounce bag, and Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme Fangs cost $3.89 for a 9.45-ounce bag.

Hershey's is also bringing back fan-favorite candies this Halloween, including Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins, which are known for the increased peanut butter to chocolate ratio — so peanut butter stans are sure to be pleased. The standard package will cost $1.09, the king size will cost $1.89, and the 9.45-ounce snack size bag will cost $3.89. You'll also be able to find Kit Kat Pumpkin Pie Miniatures for $3.79 per bag, Hershey's Glow-In-The-Dark Miniatures Assortment for $9.99 per bag, and Hershey's Monster Milk Chocolate Kisses for $3.79 per package.

Courtesy of Hershey's

The Halloween treats are currently rolling out to stores, so keep an eye out for the new candy on your next grocery shopping trip. As always, you'll want to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is current as of June 15, when you head out to shop. When heading out in public, the CDC recommends you wear a cloth face covering over your nose and mouth, maintain at least six feet of distance from others, use contactless payment methods, and sanitize your hands after leaving stores.

It might be months before you even start thinking about Halloween plans, but at least you can get your tastebuds in the spirit with four new treats that put a spooky twist on your faves.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.