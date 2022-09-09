Here’s which ones are actually worth the wait.
Halloween Horror Nights has made an epic return to Universal Orlando. For its 31st year, HHN is ringing in Oct. 31 with traditional Halloween characters like jack-o’-lanterns and witches. Along with creepy creatures roaming the park, fans can expect Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2022 haunted houses to be full of frightfully fun scares as well.
The Universal Orlando version of Halloween Horror Nights 2022 has 10 all-new haunted houses, ranging from original ideas to well-known horror films like Halloween. Since lines can get long, you’ll want to know where to head to first when you enter the park. Here’s a ranking of the best Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2022 haunted houses to map out your evening.