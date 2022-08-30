There’s even a treat the “It’s Corn” kid would love.
Halloween Horror Nights continues to be one of the best seasonal theme park attractions of the year. Aside from their frightfully good scare zones and movie-level haunted houses, Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights 2022 food and drinks are must-tries during your visit.
Universal Orlando Resort just revealed their Halloween Horror Nights menu for 2022, and it includes Insta-worthy treats that are perfectly themed to the spirit of the season. The over 75 Halloween-themed items are available Sept. 2 through Oct. 31, and here are 11 of the most picture-perfect Halloween Horror Nights treats and cocktails you need to try this year.