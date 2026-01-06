A new year means a new menu at Starbucks. On Tuesday, Jan. 6, the coffeehouse launched its winter 2026 lineup, which includes a take on the viral Dubai chocolate bar, among other seasonal sips and treats.

Last year, fans on TikTok created a secret menu Dubai Chocolate Bar Matcha recipe that included the limited-time pistachio sauce and chocolate cold foam, and it seems Starbucks was listening. Not only does the latest menu include an all-new Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha, but an Iced Dubai Chocolate Mocha as well.

As a fan of the Dubai chocolate bar with pistachio cream and kataifi pastry, I’m always down to try a brand’s take on the flavor combo. Since the treat first went viral in 2023, I’ve taste-tested everything from Starbucks’ secret menu item to Disneyland’s chocolate pistachio churro and Crumbl’s Dubai Chocolate Brownie. When I saw that there was an official drink on the menu, I knew I had to experience Starbucks’ latest recipe to see where it stands among the rest.

Below, you’ll find my ranking of everything new on Starbucks’ Winter 2026 menu, including two caramel protein lattes, a pistachio cortado, and savory truffle egg bites.

06 Caramel Protein Latte ($7) Rachel Chapman Caramel has joined Starbucks’ growing protein lineup. For an espresso version, guests can order either a hot or iced Caramel Protein Latte, which comes with Starbucks Espresso Roast, protein-boosted milk, and caramel syrup or sugar-free caramel syrup. Each grande version has up to 27-29 grams of protein, and this drink will be available year-round. If you’re a fan of Starbucks’ Caramel Macchiato but wish it had more of the espresso flavor, you will absolutely love this addition. Even though it’s not super exciting, the combination of caramel and espresso flavors is always spot on. Plus, you can feel better about reaching your daily protein goals with just one coffee run. Rating: 4.6/5

05 Caramel Matcha Protein Latte ($7) Rachel Chapman The matcha version of the caramel protein latte comes with unsweetened matcha, protein-boosted milk, and either regular caramel syrup or sugar-free caramel syrup. The hot and iced version has 28-31 grams of protein for every grande-sized drink. I thought both protein sips were safe and simple. If you love caramel, you really can’t go wrong with either. However, I ranked this slightly higher than the regular latte because it tastes like the perfect blend of a matcha and a caramel macchiato — which are two of my go-to orders in one. Rating: 4.6/5

04 Pistachio Cortado ($5) Rachel Chapman If I were to recommend any of the new items to Pedro Pascal, I would tell him to get the Pistachio Cortado. This 8-ounce short cup is made with shots of Starbucks Blonde Espresso, pistachio flavor, and steamed milk that is finished off with a salted brown-buttery topping. Since the Mandalorian star is known for drinking six shots of espresso, he’ll love the strong coffee flavor that the cortado provides. It’s so intense that the pistachio flavor is just there as a supporting character. Rating: 4.7/5

03 Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha ($6) Rachel Chapman I’ve tried the secret menu Dubai Chocolate Matcha that TikTok created and this is pretty much the same thing, but for $2 less. This is so delicious and would be at the top of my ranking if it wasn’t for the mocha version. I like my Dubai chocolate-inspired treats to be more chocolate-forward, and since this starts as a matcha base, the pistachio is the main character. There is still chocolate in the cold foam, but it takes a backseat to everything else. If you prefer a creamier Dubai treat like Shake Shack’s pistachio shake, you’ll love this. Rating: 4.8/5

02 Truffle, Mushroom, & Brie Egg Bites ($5) Rachel Chapman I’m a firm believer that black truffle makes everything better, and it’s definitely true with these new egg bites on Starbucks’ menu. The truffle flavor is the star of these savory breakfast treats, but there’s also creamy brie and mushrooms mixed within each bite-sized egg snack. I felt so fancy eating these alongside my pistachio drinks. If you want to also enjoy a bit of truffle first thing in the morning, you’ll want to head to Starbucks ASAP. These egg bites are only available for a limited time. Rating: 4.9/5