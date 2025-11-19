The holidays have arrived at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. Guests visiting “The Happiest Place on Earth” during this festive time can enjoy seasonal menu items, limited-time overlays on popular attractions, characters wearing the cutest new ‘fits, and — perhaps most importantly — exclusive merch.

Not only will you find holiday Minnie Mouse ears and cozy character crewnecks, but Starbucks has released a 2025 merch line at Disneyland that includes reusable cups, fabric sleeves, and an all-new blind box.

The exclusive holiday Starbucks collection can be found within stores like Disney Showcase on Main Street, U.S.A. as well as the theme park’s cafe location. Some items are even available online at DisneyStore.com.

While they may not be the viral Bearista cup, each item in Disneyland’s 2025 holiday lineup is gift-worthy for you and your coffee-loving bestie. Aside from the drinkware, the blind boxes alone are worth it for anyone on the Pop Mart and Labubu train, who can’t get enough of TikTok unboxing videos. Now, you can film your own.

Since grabbing a hot cocoa or gingerbread latte first thing in the morning is the best way to start your theme park day, you might as well shop for Disneyland’s Starbucks holiday merch while you’re there. Ahead, you’ll find a closer look at the complete collection:

Holiday Fair Isle Travel Tumbler

This 24-ounce reusable tumbler comes with either a Disneyland or Walt Disney World castle design on the front. Even though you can only shop one or the other in their respective parks, both cups are available online.

Holiday Fair Isle Stainless Steel Bottle

From the same collection, you can find this 20-ounce water bottle online. It features a twist red lid with green silicone lanyard, so it remains attached and you never have to worry about losing it on your adventures. This is a really great bottle to throw in your backpack or bag while visiting Disneyland or Walt Disney World.

Fabric Cup Sleeve

Rachel Chapman

A way to add Disney magic to any cup or tumbler at home is to get this fabric cup sleeve. The $17 polka dot accessory comes with a Starbucks logo on one side and a Disneyland one on the other.

Surprise Silicone Straw Topper Blind Box

Rachel Chapman

Blind boxes have really taken over this year, so Starbucks and Disney are joining in on the fun with this $15 surprise straw topper set. Each box comes with one of five festive silicone straw toppers that you can add to any cup to give it a little Disney touch. The options include a peppermint Mickey Mouse, a snowflake with a Mickey cutout, a Starbucks cup, a Minnie Mouse bow, and an Alice in Wonderland teacup.

Peppermint Mickey Tumbler

Rachel Chapman

The Disney holiday merch lineup includes a peppermint Mickey Mouse collection that this $60 40-ounce stainless steel tumbler fits right into. Along with your peppermint headband and Loungefly backpack, you can sip on your favorite holiday drink with a matching Starbucks cup that comes with an adorable peppermint straw charm.

The Disney Store also had a similar 24-ounce reusable cup ($30) with sparkling peppermint Mickeys, but that’s currently sold out online. Since this collection seems to be popular, you might want to pick up your favorite item ASAP — especially if you want to enjoy it this holiday season.