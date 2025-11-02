The most adorable collab is coming to Starbucks this holiday season. While you celebrate the return of your favorite seasonal sips like a Sugar Cookie Latte or Peppermint Mocha, you can also get your holiday shopping done early, thanks to Starbucks’ Hello Kitty cup collection.

The festive lineup of reusable drinkware features the iconic Sanrio character in a green Starbucks apron alongside her teddy bear, Tiny Chum — which is too cute to pass up. “The collection is anchored by tumblers, mugs, and cold cups, and we’re also offering some fun, unexpected items,” says Starbucks’ director of U.S. merchandise, Kap Pitarys. “Whether you’re looking for a gift for a friend or a little something for yourself, this collection makes everyday moments feel a little more joyful and every gift a little more personal.”

The exclusive collab will be available to shop in stores starting Nov. 6, while supplies last. With how much TikTok is already loving this collection — with variations of “I fear I need that water bottle,” “I want them all,” and “OMG, it’s sooo cute” taking up the comments — these items are likely to sell out fast. You might as well treat yourself to a coffee run, so you can pick up some Hello Kitty cups along with your first Iced Gingerbread Chai of the season.

Ahead, you’ll get a closer look at each item in Starbucks’ Hello Kitty collection, so you know what to shop for when it drops:

The Boxed Hello Kitty Plush ($35)

Starbucks

After a year of collecting blind box toys and plush bag charms, you’ll definitely want to get yourself this Hello Kitty toy. The special-edition plush comes dressed in the character’s signature red bow and Starbucks’ green apron to perfectly represent the team up.

The Ceramic Mug ($33)

Starbucks

This 16-ounce mug is perfect for hot cocoa on Christmas — aka Belly’s speciality in The Summer I Turned Pretty. While shopping, you could also pick up a bag of your fave Starbucks’ coffee grounds for a cute gift set to bring to your office White Elephant party.

The Stainless Steel Cold Cup ($33)

Starbucks

For any cold cup collectors, Starbucks’ has this 26-ounce stainless steel version. It’s large enough to hold a venti drink with room for your whipped cream or cold foam as well.

The Water Bottle ($30)

Starbucks

Anyone with holiday travel plans might want to get this adorable Hello Kitty water bottle. The 20-ounce stainless steel bottle is perfect for your carry-on or bringing on a road trip to visit family.

The Cold Cup ($25)

Starbucks

Another cold cup in the Hello Kitty collection is this acrylic version. The pattern on this 24-ounce vessel features Hello Kitty and her iconic bow, along with Tiny Chum and espresso beans.

The Stainless Steel Tumbler ($33)

Starbucks

The tumbler in Starbucks’ Hello Kitty collection has a similar pattern with Tiny Chum and espresso beans. This 12-ounce cup is great for hot and iced Starbucks drinks, and comes with a leakproof lid that’s great for on-the-go.