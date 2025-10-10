When a trip upstate to go apple picking with your besties sounds amazing, but you only have time for a quick coffee break, Starbucks has got you covered. Getting into the fall spirit, the coffeehouse is bringing back its Apple Crisp for a limited time.

Starting Oct. 9, Starbucks has added the Apple Crisp flavor to its menu once again. This includes the return of the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, along with the Apple Crisp Cream Cold Foam. With the introduction of protein to Starbucks’ lineup, customers can now order an all-new Apple Crisp Protein Cold Foam as well, while supplies last.

This new option for customizing your fave cold brew or latte is a great way to add some autumn flavors into your morning coffee routine. It also provides about 15 grams of protein per grande-sized drink, which is a little less than three eggs’ worth.

After trying (and really loving) Starbucks’ new protein cold foams, I had to taste-test the Apple Crisp flavor to see whether it’s worth getting this season. Below, you’ll find my honest review:

The Apple Crisp Protein Cold Foam Is So Cozy

Rachel Chapman

The nice thing about Starbucks’ cold foam is that you can add it on just about any drink. This morning, I was feeling extra sleepy after a Haim concert in LA, so I decided to get a cold brew with the new Apple Crisp Protein Cold Foam on top. Right away, with my first sip, I could taste the apple flavor, which was fresh like a cider doughnut at the farm and not artificial at all, and it woke me up.

I could taste the protein milk in some of the other cold foams, but not this one. Instead, the apple came through as the main character and worked really well with the vanilla syrup I added in my coffee. It was nostalgic and reminded me of trips to a local pumpkin patch in October.

I’ve become such a fan of the apple cold foam that I can’t wait to try it again on something simple like a latte or with brown sugar syrup instead of vanilla to make it taste more like a cinnamon sugar cider treat. I would even get this on top of a chai or matcha latte for a fruit-forward version of those go-to sips. On a caramel macchiato, the Apple Crisp Protein Cold Foam might even taste like a candy apple from the state fair, but could be a bit sweet.

TL;DR

Overall, I give it a 4.8 out of 5. This is such a fun addition to the menu for the season, and I plan to take advantage of the Apple Crisp while it’s here.