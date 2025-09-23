With fall officially here, Halloween is creeping up around the corner. To make sure you have the right drinkware for all your witch’s brew (aka pumpkin spice lattes), Starbucks has released its 2025 Halloween merch collection.

The lineup of collectible cups and tumblers feature glow-in-the-dark finishes as well as details like a moth straw topper and dangling charm. Bag charms have been the must-have fashion accessory in 2025, and now, your fave fall drink can be just as stylish.

Following in the success of Starbucks’ viral green and black slime cups from 2023 and 2024, the brand is also bringing back its ooze design in a purple shade this year. The moth details and violet color are giving Olivia Rodrigo’s album aesthetic mixed with Netflix’s Wednesday. Of course, if you prefer a more subtle reusable cup this season, there’s also a prism design that appears ghost white in daylight but glows green in the dark.

The limited-time Halloween collection is available now, while supplies last, so you’ll want to schedule in a coffee run ASAP if something’s calling your name. To decide what’s worth adding to your cart, below, you’ll find a closer look at Starbucks’ latest drop:

The Nighttime Cauldron Tumbler ($15)

Starbucks

For your hot PSLs and chai lattes this autumn, you’ll want to have this 16-ounce tumbler. The Halloween cup has a cauldron design with accents that glow when the sun goes down.

The Midnight Glow-in-the-Dark Cold Cup with Moth Straw Topper ($30)

Starbucks

For fans of Starbucks’ prism cold cups, there’s this 24-ounce jet-black design that glows green in the dark. If you’ve got plenty of activities this fall — from apple picking to trick-or-treating — you’ll really appreciate the moth straw topper that keeps your bevvy extra secure on the go.

The Onyx Tumbler with Moth Charm ($30)

Starbucks

The other moth design in Starbucks’ Halloween 2025 drop is this 16-ounce tumbler. This is more for hot drinks, but you can also use it as your fall water bottle. Also, there isn’t just one moth on the dangling charm, but multiple insects embossed throughout. It’s really giving Silence of the Lambs for horror movie stans.

The Amethyst Ooze Glow-in-the-Dark Cold Cup ($23)

Starbucks

The purple ooze cup is likely to be the most popular in Starbucks’ Halloween collection, and a little bit harder to find. The 24-ounce cup is available exclusively at Starbucks licensed cafes, like airports, grocery stores, hospitals, colleges, and universities. Also, while it appears to be an amethyst shade in the light, this drinkware glows a gorgeous blue in the dark.

The White Prism Glow-in-the-Dark Cold Cup ($20)

Starbucks

Another item in the Halloween collection that’s only available at Starbucks licensed store locations is this 16-ounce white prism cup. It matches the ghost aesthetic, and has a surprising green glow at night. It also kind of looks like Spaceship Earth (aka the EPCOT ball) at Walt Disney World in Florida.