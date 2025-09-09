Halloween season has begun at Disneyland, which means the “happiest place on Earth” just got a lot more spooktacular. In addition to seasonal overlays on attractions like Haunted Mansion Holiday and new costumes for Mickey Mouse and his friends, Disney also has a fresh lineup of menu items for fall foodies.

Some fan-fave snacks like the Slow Burnin’ Mac and Cheese Cone and Mickey-shaped pumpkin spice beignets have returned this year, while a large number of menu items are brand new to the 2025 celebrations. Some of these limited-time bites include a Fried Elote Corn on the Cob and Pumpkin Pie Churro. There’s also a new lineup of Disneyland cold brews for anyone who needs a mid-day pick-me-up between rides, and a churro that is already going viral for having the same flavors as the TikTok-approved Dubai chocolate bar.

These tasty treats will be available now through November, so you only have a short time to try as many as you can at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim. Along with all the tasty bites to enjoy in the park, Disney has some foodie merch to take home as well, like a Mickey Mouse Ghost Bucket for popcorn and a Magic Key-exclusive Kuzco’s Poison Sipper that comes with your choice of soft drink.

I was invited out to the first day of the Halloween celebrations at the Disneyland Resort, and got to try a lot of the most anticipated snacks and drinks on the limited-time menu. Below, you’ll find my honest review of 13 menu items, along with a ranking so you know what treats to order first.

13. Iced Pandan Cooler ($8)

Location: Bengal Barbecue at Disneyland

As a fan of ube and pandan flavors as well as boba, I was really excited to try this when I saw it on the menu. However, it was a little too much of a good thing and ended up being too sweet for me to finish. This iced cooler is like a coconut milk tea with ube cold foam on top and brown sugar boba on the bottom. It was so sugary that it felt like I was drinking coffee creamer, which wasn’t as appetizing on a hot day at Disneyland. It’s picture-perfect with the green and purple colors, but I would have loved this more with something to cut the sweetness.

Rating: 3.2 out of 5

12. Pumpkin Crème Brûlée Cold Brew ($7)

Location: Cozy Cone Motel 1 at Disney California Adventure Park

As a fan of crème brûlée, I was eager to see how Disney captured the essence of the dessert in cold brew form. Ultimately, this was just a simple pumpkin-spice-flavored cold brew with pumpkin sauce and a cold foam on top. There wasn’t anything too exciting. Unlike the Pandan Cooler, though, the bitter cold brew provided a nice balance to all the sweetness.

Rating: 4.2 out of 5

11. Ghost Mickey Cake Pop ($7)

Location: Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen, Disney Wonderful World of Sweets, Pooh Corner, and Trolley Treats

The ghost Mickey merch has really gone viral this year, and Disney has a vanilla cake pop to match that’s just as adorable. As cute as this is, though, the treat is still a basic vanilla cake pop with a white chocolate coating. There’s nothing unique flavor-wise that’s worth spending $7.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

10. Seasonal Baymax Macaron ($8)

Location: Lucky Fortune Cookery at Disney California Adventure Park

When I saw that Lucky Fortune Cookery was getting a seasonal version of the viral Baymax macaron, it was too cute not to order. This Halloween version comes with an ube cream, salted caramel center, and chocolate crunch pearls. At first, this treat was too sweet, but once I found the salted caramel, everything came together in a really delicious way. The chocolate pearls also provided a nice crunchy texture to make it interesting. This is Insta-worthy and such a nice treat, but you either need to order with some water or share with your friends to finish it.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

9. Celestial Chocolate Churro ($8)

Location: Terran Treats at Disney California Adventure Park

This may not be called the Dubai chocolate churro, but it has all the flavors from the viral treat. The Celestial Chocolate Churro is rolled in cocoa sugar with a pistachio cream, chocolate sauce, crispy phyllo dough crumbles, and crushed pistachios on top. While it’s tasty, this needs some more pistachio and chocolate presence to be a perfect dupe to the TikTok treat. At the end of the day, though, you can’t go wrong with a churro at Disneyland. Just be sure to grab a ton of napkins, because it can get messy.

Rating: 4.6 out of 5

8. Pumpkin Tiramisu Cold Brew ($7)

Location: Café Daisy at Disneyland

I’m a huge fan of the Tiramisu Cold Brew at Troubadour Tavern for Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary, so when I saw they had a pumpkin version for the fall I had to try it. This cold brew will not disappoint, especially if you’re a PSL fan. It has pumpkin and tiramisu syrup with whipped cream, chocolate powder, pumpkin powder, and a Ladyfinger cookie on top.

Rating: 4.6 out of 5

7. Fresh-Baked Pumpkin Cookies ($8)

Location: Harbour Galley at Disneyland

The cookies at Harbour Galley are quickly becoming my favorite treat at Disneyland. For Halloween, the stand across from the Haunted Mansion has a pumpkin cookie along with a whipped cream cheese dip you can purchase separately for $1.

These are often served warm with a crunchy outside and gooey inside — just the way I like it — but the texture of the pumpkin cookies was a bit off. It was more chewy, hard, and crumbly, like oatmeal, so it’s not my favorite of all the cookies I’ve tried here. If you’d like to try them for yourself, though, I highly suggest scheduling a mobile order pick-up early in the day because they are *very* popular.

Rating: 4.6 out of 5

6. Asgardian Apple Cold Brew ($8)

Location: Pym Test Kitchen at Disney California Adventure Park

If you’re a fan of caramel apples, you need to try this cold brew in Avengers Campus. This Thor-themed sip is a caramel cold brew with green apple cold foam, caramel sauce, and a caramel apple lollipop on top. The flavors work so well together, and I’m so impressed with the sour apple cold foam that wasn’t too sweet at all. Pro tip: Be sure to sip from the top instead of drinking from a straw to get the full flavor experience.

Rating: 4.7 out of 5

5. Peanut Butter Mocha Cold Brew ($8)

Location: Cappuccino Cart at Disney California Adventure Park

The fan-favorite Peanut Butter Mocha Cold Brew with a peanut butter whipped topping is back, and just as tasty as I remember. The only reason it’s not higher on my list is because the presentation was a bit lacking this year with no peanut butter M&M’s on top.

Rating: 4.8 out of 5

4. Trick Or Treat Popcorn ($9)

Location: Troubadour Tavern at Disneyland

For Halloween, you can get Disneyland’s iconic popcorn with scoops of candy inside. The Trick or Treat Popcorn at Troubadour Tavern comes with gummy worms, M&M’s, pretzel sticks, and candy corn. While I wish there was a slightly better distribution of popcorn to candy, this was so delicious, fun, and kept me snacking all day.

Rating: 4.9 out of 5

3. Bulgogi Potato ($12)

Location: Troubadour Tavern at Disneyland

The baked potatoes at Troubadour Tavern are a must-try at Disneyland, and change seasonally. Right now, the park has this potato with bulgogi-marinated beef, gochujang mayo, spicy cucumber, and green onion. It’s so delicious, has a nice kick to it, and the beef is perfectly tender. If you want a filling meal to get you going, this is it.

Rating: 4.9 out of 5

2. Iced Pumpkin Pie Chai Latte ($7)

Location: Galactic Grill at Disneyland

The biggest surprise of the day was this chai in Tomorrowland that features a pumpkin pie cold foam that tastes just like the homemade pies my grandmother would make on Thanksgiving. The chai itself tastes more like an apple cider with all the right spices, and was so refreshing on such a hot day in California. This is light, fresh, and the perfect amount of sweetness. I will be ordering this every single time I go to the parks this fall.

Rating: 5 out of 5

1. Ursula Enchanted Waffles ($11)

Location: Schmoozies! at Disney California Adventure Park

If you only get one snack at Disneyland this season, make sure it’s these dark chocolate Mickey-shaped waffles that come with an ube custard inside. These are so warm, gooey, and flavorful. The waffles remind me of chocolate Teddy Grahams or Oreo cookies, and were so nostalgic and cute. Just make sure to grab some napkins, because they’re also a bit messy.

Rating: 5 out of 5