Fans have been eagerly awaiting Crumbl’s Dubai Chocolate dessert after the bakery first announced it was working on a menu item inspired by the viral treat in May 2025. Three months later, the Dubai Chocolate Brownie is finally here.

The gooey and chilled brownie comes with a crunchy kataifi and pistachio filling and is topped with a layer of milk chocolate and pistachio cream drizzle. It’s available for a limited time on the menu from Aug. 18 through Aug. 23, so if you’ve been waiting for it to drop, head to your local Crumbl ASAP.

I had to go to three different locations on Monday afternoon since the Dubai Chocolate Brownie was sold out for the day at a few places. Luckily, I was able to order the long-awaited treat, which you can get alone for ~$8 (depending on your location) as well as part of a four-, six-, or 12-pack. There’s also a mini version that you can get in a three-, six-, or 12-pack for around $5 each.

Below, you’ll find my honest review of Crumbl’s Dubai Chocolate Brownie, along with other desserts you can order from the limited-time menu.

Crumbl’s Dubai Chocolate Brownie Is Perfection

I’ve tried a few different treats inspired by Dubai chocolate bars, like Shack Shake’s milkshake and Starbucks’ secret menu drink. Crumbl’s brownie, though, is the best. This is the closest to the actual candy bar with all the right flavors. You get the nutty pistachio mixed with the savory and crunchy kataifi, which blends so well with the rich chocolate brownie and hardened milk chocolate top.

Some Crumbl desserts can be a bit too sugary and definitely need to be shared, but the Dubai Chocolate Brownie has just the right amount of sweetness that I couldn’t put it down. Every flavor is present and works so well together like the Avengers of desserts. I’m so glad Crumbl took its time to perfect this treat because it’s a winning a 5 out of 5 rating from me. I hope it comes back to the menu the same way some of the bakery’s other popular flavors have, like Benson Boone’s viral Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie.

I was tempted to get a whole box of the Dubai Chocolate Brownie — because I waited so long for its arrival — but I also ordered the Peanut Butter Munch Cookie, the chilled Chocolate Mallow Cupcake Cookie, and a Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie. Since I’m getting into the Halloween spirit with fall around the corner, the pumpkin cookie was everything to me. It’s so fluffy, soft, and has a really nice spice flavor that goes well with the semi-sweet chocolate chips.

My second favorite was the Peanut Butter Munch Cookie, which tastes just like puppy chow or monkey munch. The cookie was a bit more crunchy than soft, but that was a welcomed texture after eating the gooey brownie and pillow-like pumpkin treat.

The Chocolate Mallow Cupcake Cookie was probably my least favorite, because it was a tad too sweet. If you’re a fan of Hostess Cupcakes, though, this is for you. Not only does it look like the nostalgic snack, but it comes with fluffy marshmallow whipped cream and gooey chocolate glaze on top. Other items on the week-long menu include Crumbl’s traditional Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie, Strawberry Cheesecake, and Pink Velvet Cake Cookie.