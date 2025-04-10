The hype for the TikTok-viral Dubai chocolate bar continues. Starbucks may have a secret menu pistachio chocolate drink, but Shake Shack is giving you the full chocolate bar experience for a limited time.

Starting April 7 (with no end date currently in sight), Shake Shack added the self-dubbed Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake to its menu in select locations across New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami. Since the treat is made with premium ingredients and requires a dark chocolate shell-filled cup, each Shake Shack only sells a limited amount each day — 25 to be exact. You also must order this speciality shake in person at the store, so if you’re thinking of trying the Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake, you’ll need to get there early.

The $8 shake is made with pistachio frozen custard blended with toasted kataifi shredded phyllo. The fun experience comes from the crackable dark chocolate that lines each cup, and chopped pistachios and kataifi on top for a delicious crunch.

As a pistachio and chocolate lover, I had to give Shake Shack’s version of the Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake a taste-test to see whether it’s worth ordering. Below, you’ll find my honest review of the new beverage:

Shake Shack’s Dubai Chocolate Shake Is All About The Pistachio

Shake Shack Shake Shack INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

The Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake is truly a decadent treat that’s worthy of a pic before digging in. You might even want to film yourself cracking the chocolate shell, which is half the fun of trying it. However, not all cracks are equal. The shake I had didn’t crack as easily as I hoped or have a fun ASMR moment, but it eventually split the way it should.

You definitely want to get the shell off the side and into the shake using your straw or spoon, because that’s the only chocolate flavor you’re getting with this. I’m a chocolate girlie, so I was surprised that this is mainly a pistachio shake with just a hint of chocolate. It does make sense since the viral bar is mostly the pistachio and kataifi filling, so the ratios were right. I just would have preferred more of the dark chocolate flavor to come through.

Rachel Chapman Rachel Chapman INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

To fill my chocolate void and add extra flavor to the pistachio was the kataifi on top. This provided such a nice crunch along with a bit of savoriness to cut through the sweet, nutty, and creamy shake. While I would have loved more chocolate, I really enjoyed the Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake experience and think it pairs well with Shake Shack’s burgers and fries.

Where To Get The Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake

If you’re thinking of trying it for yourself, you’ll need to get there before 2 p.m. When I went, the shake was sold out for the day by 11:30 a.m., but a staff member said they have been running out closer to 2:30 p.m. since the launch. With more people posting about it on TikTok, the Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake may start selling out sooner, so it’s best just to go as early as possible. (A shake for breakfast actually sounds fire, TBH.)

Hopefully, the demand means Shake Shack will bring this viral treat to more locations later, but for now, you can only find it on the menu at these places:

New York:

Upper East Side

630 Lexington

West Village

Lower East Side

Flatbush

Columbus Circle

DUMBO

Downtown Brooklyn

Astor Place

Meatpacking

California:

WeHo

Hollywood

Studio City

Century City

Santa Monica

Pasadena

Glendale

Beverly Hills

Long Beach

El Segundo

Florida:

Miami Beach

Boca Raton

Aventura Mall

Sawgrass Mills

Coral Gables

The Falls

Mary Brickell Village

Ft. Lauderdale

Dadeland Mall

The Gardens Mall

Basically, this is your sign to treat yourself — especially if you’re a pistachio fan.