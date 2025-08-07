In Freakier Friday, Anna (Lindsay Lohan) and Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) aren’t the only ones switching places. The sequel to 2003’s Freaky Friday wrangles Anna’s daughter (Julia Butters) and her soon-to-be stepdaughter, Lily (Sophia Hammons), into the body-swapping chaos. For the premiere, Crumbl is also celebrating the highly-anticipated film with its own switcheroo.

On its limited-time menu this week, according to the press release, Crumbl has a themed cake that is expected to get “even freakier” after the movie arrives in theaters on Friday, Aug. 8. The Freakier Friday Key Lime Blackberry Cake ($6), which dropped on Aug. 4, is a vanilla cake stuffed with key lime cheesecake and topped with a blackberry glaze and key lime mousse. While the green and purple dessert already matches the Freakier Friday aesthetic, it’ll embrace the movie’s theme, too, with a flavor swap.

I attended the movie’s Los Angeles premiere on July 22, where Crumbl had a table serving the Key Lime Blackberry Cake as well as a Blackberry Key Lime Cake that reversed the two toppings. Instead of a blackberry glaze and key lime mousse, this new treat has a key lime glaze and blackberry mousse.

As a fan of Crumbl and the Freaky Friday franchise, I had to try both flavors for myself to see if I could taste the swap. Below, you’ll find my honest review of both Freakier Friday x Crumbl desserts:

Crumbl’s Freakier Friday Collab Is A Cute Idea

I was really excited to try Crumbl’s Freakier Friday treats, because I thought the idea of desserts swapping places was genius. The execution, though, may have missed the mark a bit.

Unfortunately, having both blackberry and key lime flavors present in the glaze and mousse made this taste the same no matter what was on top. It would have been more interesting if the purple blackberry-looking dessert tasted like key lime, while the green key lime-looking cake was all blackberry flavors. That would have been a true flavor swap IMO.

Even though it wasn’t a home run with the switch, I really enjoyed Crumbl’s Freakier Friday treat. It’s mostly a vanilla cake, but the blackberry and key lime toppings add a nice, subtle tartness into the mix. I also appreciate the fruit on top for freshness.

This is all based on the desserts at the premiere, and it looks like the version Crumbl is serving in stores is a bit bigger like a cupcake. This sampling, though, would get a 4 out of 5 from me. Even though it could have been more surprising, it’s a solid cake that Anna would love to have at her wedding. The Freakier Friday Key Lime Blackberry Cake is available at all Crumbl locations now through Aug. 9.