Freaky Friday was not Lindsay Lohan’s first acting gig — she starred in The Parent Trap when she was only 12 — but the 2003 film was a different milestone for the actor. According to Chad Michael Murray, who played her love interest in the movie, he was Lohan’s first onscreen kiss.

“I remember Lindsay and I were kids. I mean Lindsay was probably 16, I think. That was her first onscreen kiss,” Murray told People in an interview published Aug. 6. “That was a whole thing. That was super nerve-racking.”

Apparently, Jamie Lee Curtis played a huge part in soothing those nerves. “Jamie helped us through all that. I remember just trying to hang on and hope that no one figured out I wasn't very good at this,” Murray added. “I just remember just hoping I didn't screw it up. I remember her being so supportive and loving, Jamie, and I remember her being playful and bright.”

In a 2023 interview with Vulture, Murray shared exactly how Curtis helped out — by kissing Murray herself. According to him, Curtis invited him into her trailer to talk about the kissing scene with Lohan. “Now I’m in her trailer and Lindsay is in there. And Jamie says, ‘We just want to talk to you about this onscreen kiss,’” he said. “I’m like, ‘OK, great, whatever makes you comfortable. We’re going to crush it.’ And Jamie says, ‘See? Don’t even worry about it! You’re just doing the work.’”

Walt Disney Pictures

“Ultimately, long story short, Jamie goes, ‘Forget about it, come here.’ And she kisses me and pulls away and goes, ‘See? It’s easy! It’s nothing! Right, Chad?’ I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s great! Fantastic!’” he added. “And from that moment, I kept thinking how I’d get to go home and tell my dad that I kissed Jamie Lee Curtis! How cool is that? We grew up watching True Lies, Trading Places. Halloween to this day is my favorite horror movie.”

“What a trooper she is for just leading the way and breaking it down so simplistically for Lindsay and trying to make her feel comfortable,” he added at the time.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Now that Murray has revisited his Freaky Friday character for the sequel, Freakier Friday, he can see how they’ve grown past those early jitters. “And then here you are today and now you can see everybody so much more comfortable in their craft and just letting loose. Lindsay's so good in this movie. She's so good in this movie. Jamie is so good in this movie. The physical comedy that they both bring to this picture is insane," Murray told People in August.