Nostalgia Alert: Lindsay Lohan Recreated A 'The Parent Trap' Scene On TikTok

Lindsay Lohan took a walk down memory lane with her latest TikTok video. The actress joined the video sharing app on Feb. 7. While her subsequent videos have been few and far between (There’s only four so far), her most recent clip will hold a special place in their hearts. Lohan recreated a classic line from her 1998 film, The Parent Trap. Obviously, she absolutely nailed it.

It’s been more than two decades since The Parent Trap (aka thee Parent Trap) hit theaters, but it seems Lohan’s lines are like muscle memory for her. She lip-synced a memorable scene featuring her two characters, Hallie and Annie.

“Yes, you want to know the difference between us? I have class and you don’t.” Lindsay mouthed in his clip. This line, of course, she delivered as Annie in the film. As a refresher, Hallie and Annie are siblings split at birth. Hallie lives with their father, played by Dennis Quaid, in California. Meanwhile, Annie lives in London with their mother, played by the late Natasha Richardson.

Fans were loving Lohan’s lip-sync clip and said so in the comments. “What a throwback,” one person wrote. Another fan said, “this movie raised me!!!”“The queen is back pls tell me you’re dropping a movie soon,” a third comment read.

In fact, she is. Lohan is set to star in a Netflix holiday rom-com with Glee alum Chord Overstreet. Netflix shared a first look at the film in November.

It’s safe to say the Lohanissance is upon us. Several weeks before sharing her nostalgic ode to The Parent Trap, Lohan posted an introductory video for her fans on TikTok. “Hey everyone! It’s Lindsay Lohan and guess what? Now I’m on TikTok!” she said in her first-ever video. The two other videos posted on her new page include snippets of Super Bowl 2022 ad for Planet Fitness.

Lohan may be new to TikTok, but her latest video was the ultimate throwback. Can she perform her iconic song “Ultimate” from Freaky Friday next? We’re in a pop-punk revival, after all.