Lindsay Lohan broke out onto the big screen with the 1998 film The Parent Trap and went on to play other memorable characters in unforgettable Y2K films like Life-Size, Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, and Mean Girls. She took a step back from the limelight to focus on herself in recent years, but now it seems Lohan is ready for a comeback in a new Netflix holiday rom-com. On Friday, Nov. 12, Netflix announced that Lohan is back and will be starring opposite Glee alum Chord Overstreet in a holiday rom-com that is still untitled but is set to release in 2022. The streaming giant made the announcement along with the first pic of Lohan and Overstreet in character, and it’s so enchanting.

The picture captures the two stars dressed in winter gear walking side by side along a snowy path with holiday lights and decorations around them. The streamer teased the flick by writing, “She’s back! Here is your first look at Lindsay Lohan in her upcoming holiday rom-com, co-starring Chord Overstreet.” Of course, the announcement has gotten LiLo stans super excited for the new rom-com, especially since it’s been a while since her last major movie. Plus, rom-coms were kind of Lohan’s specialty — even though she’s steered clear of the genre since pivoting to darker movies after 2006’s Just My Luck. It’s clear she knows how to deliver, and her fans are more than ready for a comeback.

Lohan and Overstreet have even worked together in the past while on the set of Glee. One fan joked that the two fell in love while Lohan judged Overstreet’s character, Sam Evans, while New Direction competed at the Nationals Glee Club Competition in Season 3.

Lohan’s involvement with the untitled film was first announced by Netflix in May 2021, where it was stated that “Lindsay Lohan will star in a new romantic comedy about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident.”

Lohan’s last movie was supernatural thriller Among the Shadows (2019), which didn’t get a wide release, so even her biggest fans might have missed it. That won’t be the case for this Netflix movie, though, considering it’ll drop on the largest streaming service. From the first look of her new film, it definitely feels like this might be the comeback film Lohan fans have all been anticipating.