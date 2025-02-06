Ever since Olivia Rodrigo became Lancôme’s newest global ambassador last November, her glam has been brought to a whole new aura level. She’s stuck to her signature red lip and sharp eyeliner, but her pout is poutier, the wing is razor-edged, and even her base is glowier. And after seeing her 2025 Grammys look... Let’s just say, “Jealousy, Jealousy” is more than just one of her song titles.

To match the cutout halter dress she wore on the red carpet, Rodrigo sported a satiny foundation, soft pink blush, winged eyeliner that shaped her inner corner, and mauve lipstick, courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Melissa Hernandez.

“Olivia’s vintage Versace moment called for a nod to the ‘90s — effortless, sultry, and undeniably cool,” Hernandez said in a Lancôme press release from the evening. “We wanted the makeup to feel polished yet lived-in, balancing soft definition with a youthful edge.”

And, lucky for me, the MUA provided a full breakdown on how to get the look, and Lancôme so graciously sent over the exact product lineup. So, of course, I had to roll up my sleeves and take an amateur shot at recreating Rodrigo’s bombshell beat.

Below, you’ll be taken on a step-by-step journey of how I replicated the Grammy winner’s makeup from music’s biggest night, including my honest opinions on the products and the final result. Fingers crossed that I’m transformed into an all-American b— eauty queen.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Step 1: Skin Care

Prepping your skin before applying makeup will always be the thing that makes or breaks the look, so Hernandez began with products that refresh and hydrate. This was a combination of the Lancôme Tonique Confort Toner and the Lancôme Hydra Zen Gel Cream. Her pro tip? Spritz the Lancôme Fix It and Forget It Setting Spray as the final skin step.

All three of these products felt really great on my skin and were ultra-moisturizing. There were no dry patches or pilling in sight.

Step 2: Eyes

When it came to Rodrigo’s peepers, Hernandez went for a very natural but shaped look. This, she said, was achieved by contouring the crease using the Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in 02 Beige Brûlée. She finished by adding a delicate shimmer with the Idôle Tint Liquid Eyeshadow in 02 Desert Sand.

Once the shadow was swept onto the eye, Hernandez went in for the sharp flick using the Idôle Liner, except to add a little edge, she lined Rodrigo’s inner corner for a pop. A swipe of the Lash Idôle Flutter Extension Lengthening Mascara finished the look by fanning the lashes for a lightly lifted, feathery effect.

I had the palette in Fraicheur Rosée — slightly more pink-toned — but very close to the light shimmer of Beige Brûlée. The best thing about it is that it has a guide for where to place each color, so shaping and highlighting the lid was incredibly easy. It also helps that the colors are soft and creamy, so they blend seamlessly. However, once I got to eyeliner, it wasn’t so simple.

I employed the eyeliner tape hack, a fave on beautytok, and placed a piece on the outside of each eye to help guide the pen into a wing. It glided really smoothly, but the application wasn’t nearly as even or sharp as Hernandez’s. (Hey, it was my first time.) Nevertheless, I thought it came out fairly well for a beginner. I also loved how the inner corner created a siren eye, but I wish the mascara added more volume and lift.

Comparing the look to Rodrigo’s, it’s obvious that I went a little ham with bottom lash mascara, making my undereyes darker than hers. Plus, the eyeshadow appears more shimmery on me, which can be attributed to the difference in palette and skin tone. Light sparkly shades are likely to be more pigmented as my skin is a few shades darker than Rodrigo’s.

But, I’m definitely giving myself a pat on the back for the liner that, IMO, isn’t too far off from Hernandez’s masterpiece. Although there are differences, I give the products a 10/10, and I was still happy with the outcome.

Step 3: Complexion

Then, it was time to recreate her velvety skin base. Hernandez said her first step was applying the Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation in 305N, leaving a natural and even finish. Following, she created lift in the center the face and eyes using the Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Full Coverage Concealer in 260N.

To subtly sculpt and warm up the face, Hernandez brushed the Teint Idole Ultra Wear Skin Transforming Powder Bronzer in 04 Medium across the high points of Rodrigo’s face to add warmth and subtle structure. I opted for the same warm shade.

Of course, you can’t forget about blush. She tapped the Blush Subtil in Cedar Rose onto the apples of her cheeks, leaving a light flush. And for that luminous shine, she used the new Teint Idole Skin Transforming Highlighter in 02 Medium Glow. This isn’t available for purchase just yet, but in its place, I grabbed my favorite Charlotte Tilbury Highlighting Wand in Pillow Talk Medium.

I can confidently say this was the best my base has ever looked. Melissa Hernandez just changed my makeup routine for the better. Using just a few pumps of the foundation in 335W was enough to cover my blemishes without looking cakey, and on top of that, the concealer in the same shade hid my dark circles like no other product has before.

In regards to the bronzer, I’m used to applying a cream product under a powder, but Hernandez may have just converted me to using powder alone. The Ultra Wear Skin Transforming Powder Bronzer added the most natural radiance and delicately contoured my cheekbones and forehead. And the addition of the Subtil blush brought my cheeks back to life with a soft wash of pink. The last step was to lock everything in using the Fix It and Forget It Setting Spray.

Step 4: Lips

As for lips, Hernandez kept it simple with a light touch of the L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte Lipstick in 215 First Kiss. The peachy undertone really complimented my complexion, and the satin finish pulled the whole look together.

It felt glam, but still very natural.

The Final Verdict

Despite the differences in the eyes, I loved how this look turned out. Not only was the routine simple to follow, but the products were incredibly user-friendly, making recreation very straightforward. It took 35 minutes from start to finish, and its effortlessness means that the colors can be easily adapted based on undertone and complexion, so anybody can stake a stab at it.

I’m no MUA, but I got tons of compliments when I wore it out to dinner. Plus, after three hours of eating and drinking, my makeup was perfectly intact when I got home.

I think it was fairly close to how Olivia Rodrigo walked the red carpet, if I do say so myself. On accuracy, I’d rate myself a cool B+, taking away points for the dark waterline and overly shiny lids. But, in the end, it’s safe to say that Olivia Rodrigo’s Lancôme Grammys glam is 100% beauty editor-approved.

About Me:

I’m a beauty editor, which means I live for all things makeup. As for my tastes, I lean toward maximalism with a love of glitter eyeshadow, glossed lips, and fun hairstyles. There’s no fun in beauty without experimentation and innovation.