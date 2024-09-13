Halloween has arrived at Starbucks. Along with sipping on pumpkin spice lattes, you can now pick up one of Starbucks’ Halloween cups to get you into the spooky spirit. This year’s collection includes an all-new skeleton mug, alien fall straw topper, and sinister ooze cup.

Following 2023’s popular Green Drip Cold Cup, Starbucks is releasing a black obsidian version that fans on TikTok are already loving. “I need one black slime [cup],” commented a collector on a video of a Starbucks location that put its Halloween merch out early.

The full Halloween 2024 collection isn’t supposed to hit stores until Tuesday, Sept. 17, but since some locations already have it out, you might want to check your local Starbucks ASAP if something catches your eye. These spooky good cups and mugs are only available while supplies last.

Another item in the 2024 drop that is sure to go viral is the Purple Potion Glow-in-the-Dark Cold Cup, but Swifties may be down bad for the extraterrestrial-inspired cup as well. Below, you’ll find the full roundup of every new item in Starbucks’ Halloween collection, so you know what to be on the lookout for the next time you go on a coffee run.

Purple Potion Glow-in-the-Dark Cold Cup ($15-$30)

Even though they may not be flying off the shelves as fast as Starbucks’ Stanley collection, the cold cups have a loyal fanbase that keep people coming back for more. This purple Halloween cold cup is no exception, and will definitely be popular this year.

The pleated and lime green bespeckled cup glows in the dark to keep your drinks lit as you sip, and photos don’t do it justice. Seeing how much these cups glow on TikTok, one fan wrote, “At the beginning I wasn’t a fan of them, but now I see [your] video and I think I will be getting them!”

Luckily, there are three size options — a 24-ounce cup, 16-ounce cup, and keychain — so you’ll have an easier time getting your hands on at least one. Find all three at Starbucks licensed locations in airports, hospitals, and grocery stores.

Glow-in-the-Dark Jack O’ Lantern Hot Cup Set ($20)

Another glow-in-the-dark option this year is this set of jack-o’-lantern 16-ounce hot cups. This is the most budget-friendly item in the collection because you get six cups for just $20. Bringing in one of these adorable reusable cups every time you’re craving a PSL also gets you 10 cents off your order plus 25 Stars, if you’re a rewards member.

Obsidian Ooze Cold Cup ($23)

The 2024 Ooze Cup is sure to disappear just like the Invisible Man, so get to Starbucks early if you want to add this 24-ounce cup to your collection. The black slime design looks like a bubbling over witch’s cauldron, and will keep your morning brew extra chilly.

Iridescent Luster Skull Mug ($17)

If you’re more into a warm PSL than an iced Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew on those crispy fall days, pick up this sparkling 14-ounce skull mug. The enchanting iridescent color has a very pastel goth vibe if that’s the aesthetic you’re going for. So when you’re not drinking from your mug, put it on your shelf for extra cute Halloween decor.

Extraterrestrial Cold Cup with Spaceship Straw Topper ($30)

Perhaps you were inspired by Taylor Swift’s “Down Bad” VMAs dress and Sabrina Carpenter’s performance, and agree brat summer is now alien fall. If so, you need this 24-ounce Extraterrestrial Cold Cup from Starbucks.

Not only does it have a vibrant alien and autumn-inspired design on the side, but it comes with a UFO straw topper to keep your drinks safe as you go on otherworldly adventures.

Multicolor Jack-O'-Lantern Tumbler ($15)

While at the pumpkin patch with your friends this fall, keep your PSLs extra warm with this Jack O’ Lantern Tumbler. The 16-ounce cup was designed to keep your hot beverages warm and iced drinks chilly no matter where you’re going this season. Take it with you on a road trip up north to see fall foliage or as you stroll through the neighborhood looking at Halloween decor.

Either way, Starbucks fans need this adorable and nostalgic tumbler that looks like the faces of pumpkin buckets you used to carry while trick-or-treating. Find it exclusively at Starbucks locations in airports, grocery stores, and hospitals for a limited time.