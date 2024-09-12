Taylor Was The Ultimate Katy Perry Stan At The VMAs Despite Past Drama

The pop girlies sure have come a long way in the past decade. Back in 2014, Katy Perry was calling Taylor Swift “Regina George in sheep’s clothing,” and Swift was taking jabs at Perry in her lyrics. It was a feud that overtook pop culture to such a degree, there didn’t seem to ever be an end in sight. But the two have clearly worked things out, because Swift was Perry’s biggest cheerleader at the 2024 VMAs.

Perry was presented with the prestigious Video Vanguard award at this year’s ceremony, which also meant she performed a career-spanning medley of all her hits. And nobody was enjoying the free concert more than Swift. The pop star was on her feet the whole performance excitedly dancing and singing along to all of Perry’s songs. The KatyCat behavior was so iconic, MTV posted a clip of Swift’s whole singalong during various parts of Perry’s medley.

Swift particularly seemed to enjoy “Teenage Dream.” She was captured jumping, fist-pumping, and acting out the lyrics during the song’s chorus in a video that quickly went viral.

After Perry’s performance, Swift cheered the singer on with a standing ovation, which she continued throughout Perry’s acceptance speech.

Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

The showing of support is something pop culture obsessives once thought unimaginable. The drama between the two singers began in 2014, when Swift accused an unnamed woman in the industry of attempting to “sabotage” her arena tour by hiring her dancers. Perry all but revealed Swift was talking about her by releasing shady statements about the situation on social media and in subsequent interviews.

The two traded veiled barbs at one another for five years, until they finally reconciled by hugging it out in Swift’s 2019 music video “You Need to Calm Down.” Since then, the two have reconfirmed their friendship several times, like when Swift embroidered a blanket for Perry’s newborn baby, or when Perry attended Swift’s Eras Tour earlier this year.

Clearly, the bad blood has dissolved into purely good vibes between Perry and Swift these days.