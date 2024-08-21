Sipping PSLs just got more stylish. Along with Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte returning on Aug. 22, its all-new fall 2024 merch will also hit stores. The vibrant autumnal collection of reusable drinkware includes an olive Stanley Quencher that fall girlies will love.

It’s no secret that Stanley cups are the must-have item of 2024. After the limited-edition pink Stanley Quencher for Valentine’s Day flew off shelves in January, the cup craze has only gained momentum thanks to collabs from Olivia Rodrigo to LoveShackFancy.

Of course, the fall 2024 collection also includes cold cups, tumblers, and water bottles in Halloween and harvest shades like purple and orange. Whether you’re a PSL lover or an adventurous foodie wanting to try an at-home cookie butter chai latte, there’s a cup to match your vibe and take wherever you’re going.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the limited-time Starbucks’ 2024 fall merch collection before it drops:

Olive Green Starbucks x Stanley Vacuum Seal Quencher ($55)

Starbucks

The 40-ounce olive green Stanley Quencher is giving main character energy in this lineup, and will happily take on the role of hydration bestie this season. Bring it with you to all your autumn activities like pumpkin picking on the farm and haunted hayrides. Plus, the muted green shade is perfect for brat girls transitioning from summer into fall.

Violet Swirl Cold Cup ($30)

Starbucks

Starbucks’ cold cups are also popular among fans, and the fall drop has plenty of new colors to add to your collection. This purple, teal, and blue pattern on the 24-ounce cup is very cutesy and demure with tie-dye-like swirls.

Metallic Pumpkin Orange Tumbler ($23)

Starbucks

You can keep your fall drinks warm with this orange tumbler. The 16-ounce cup is great for not only hot beverages but also cold ones. You could even use it to enjoy one of the four new pumpkin spice beverages coming to Starbucks Reserve locations in Chicago, New York, and Seattle on Aug. 22, or make your own red drink to sip on during Friday night football games.

Peach Gradient Bling Cold Cup ($23)

Starbucks

Perhaps you have plans to be dazzling this fall like Taylor Swift’s song “Clara Bow,” in that case, you’ll love this peach bling cup. The gradient style is also a fave among fans, and this 24-ounce option goes from rose gold to pumpkin orange with a gorgeous glow. It’s ideal for a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or plain iced water as you’re moving through campus.

Deep Purple Shine Tumbler ($30)

Starbucks

A witchy choice in the collection is this dark purple tumbler. You may already see Halloween decor in stores, so why not get ready for spooky season early with your drinkware as well? The 20-ounce iridescent purple tumbler will keep your hot PSLs warm, and rewards members who bring in a clean cup can get 25 Stars along with 10 cents off their beverage in stores, on the app, and in the drive-thru.

Autumn Sunset Glass Cold Cup ($20)

Starbucks

Another beautiful (and the most budget-friendly) option for the fall is this autumn cold cup. The 18-ounce glass drinkware looks like a sunset or violet candy corn with yellow, orange, and purple. You can use this all fall long and into October since it gives off Halloween vibes.

Harvest Gradient Cold Cup ($23)

Starbucks

Another gradient option is this harvest-inspired 24-ounce cup with rust orange, midnight blue, and deep purple. It has fall vibes and looks like Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas, but if you’re a Swiftie, it also gives off Speak Now, 1989, and Fearless all at once.

Midnight Blue Twist-to-Sip Water Bottle ($33)

Starbucks

Taylor Swift may have moved on to The Tortured Poets Department, but if you’re still in your Midnights era, Starbucks has this blue water bottle. The 20-ounce reusable tumbler is great for all your seasonal adventures, like hiking to see fall foliage or visiting a farmers market with your partner to pick up apple cider doughnuts and pumpkin bread.

The entire fall 2024 collection is available only while supplies last, so if there’s something that catches your eye, this is your sign to treat yourself.