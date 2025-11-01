As Mariah Carey says, “It’s time!” The holiday season is here, which means a coffee run to Starbucks for your annual Chestnut Praline or Eggnog Latte is a must-do. While you’re picking up your fave festive brew, you can *finally* shop Starbucks’ 2025 holiday merch collection.

Starting Nov. 6, the cafe’s wintertime assortment of seasonal drinkware is back with a new selection of cold cups and tumblers, as well as an adorable glass bear that kind of (read: definitely) resembles Travis Kelce. The Bearista Cold Cup comes with a cute green beanie that looks just like the one the Kansas City Chiefs tight end wore in December 2023, which Swifties said gave Evermore vibes.

This is a great gift idea for the Taylor Swift fan in your life — but there are plenty of other items in Starbucks’ holiday drop that work for your coffee-loving bestie or even a White Elephant party. For fans of viral water bottles, there’s also a Stanley cup dupe that will keep you hydrated the rest of 2025 and beyond.

The Starbucks 2025 holiday merch is only available for a limited time, while supplies last, so here’s a closer look at each item to make your shopping a little easier:

The Glass Starbucks Bearista Cold Cup ($30)

Starbucks

The cutest item in Starbucks’ holiday collection has to be this Bearista cup. Since it looks like Kelce, you might as well order Taylor Swift’s go-to Starbucks drink, a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte.

The Golden Poinsettia Mug ($30)

Starbucks

For a glitzy showgirl at home, you need a golden mug like this one for your first cup of the day. The limited-edition poinsettia mug comes packaged in a red box, making it ideal for gifting.

The Red Ribbon Tumbler ($28)

Starbucks

For anyone on the go this holiday season, you need a tumbler you can take on any adventure. This luxe stainless steel one comes embossed with bows all over, so it’s very festive and coquette at the same time.

The White Starbucks Tumbler ($40)

Starbucks

This stainless steel tumbler is a Stanley Quencher dupe with a reusable straw and handle for carrying around as you run errands. It’s perfect for keeping your water and iced coffee cool all day.

The Starbucks Christmas Mug ($20)

Starbucks

Speaking of handles, this holiday mug comes with a Christmas tree-shaped one that’s super cute. The green and gold design also features a Christmas tree and winter snowflakes.

The Gold Speckled Tumbler ($33)

Starbucks

With Wicked: For Good coming to theaters Nov. 21, this reusable green tumbler is perfect for Team Elphaba fans. Its gorgeous emerald shade with golden accents feels extra luxe, like Glinda’s bubbly wardrobe.