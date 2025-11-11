Sabrina Carpenter is taking the magical journey back to the big screen. Though Carpenter got her start as an actor, she’s been focused on music over the past few years, earning her biggest breakout successes with 2024’s Short n’ Sweet and 2025’s Man’s Best Friend. But she’s putting the mic down for a bit to make a big return to the movies, with a big-budget adaptation that’s sure to make a splash.

Universal Pictures has announced Carpenter is both producing and starring in an upcoming musical movie inspired by Alice in Wonderland. Per The Hollywood Reporter, this movie has been a longtime passion project for Carpenter, who reportedly began pitching story ideas and aesthetic directions for the film about a year ago.

The movie does not have an official title yet, so it’s unclear just how closely it will adhere to Lewis Carroll’s source material. Alice in Wonderland has already been adapted for the big screen a few times, most famously in Disney’s 1951 animated feature and in Tim Burton’s 2010 live-action movie.

As Carpenter begins her journey down the rabbit hole, here’s what fans can expect from this upcoming movie.

A Seriously Cool Director Is Already Attached

Along with Universal’s announcement of Carpenter’s big movie, the studio also confirmed that Lorene Scafaria has been brought on board to direct. Scafaria is best known as the writer and director of 2019’s buzzy stripper drama Hustlers. She’s also directed episodes of New Girl, Succession, and most recently, Rachel Sennott’s HBO comedy I Love L.A.

The Rest Of The Cast Is Still A Mystery

So far, Carpenter is the only announced cast member. However, there are tons of iconic Alice in Wonderland roles that will need to be filled, like the Mad Hatter and the Queen of Hearts. Expect each new announcement to be a pretty major deal.

It’s Probably Be A Long Wait

The movie has no release date, and given the lack of details, it still seems to be in very early stages. So, it might not fall into theaters anytime in 2026. Keep your eyes out for a potential 2027 release, though.