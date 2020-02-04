Disney Channel has given us some of the best on-screen friendships over the years, like Lizzie and Miranda, Miley and Lilly, and Alex and Harper. While all three are considered more "OG" pairs, since their respective television shows premiered before 2010, Riley Matthews and Maya Hart were part of Disney Channel's most recent wave of besties. Girl Meets World premiered in 2014 and ended in 2017, and Rowan Blanchard and Sabrina Carpenter played the show's inseparable besties, so now that it's 2020, and both actors are off doing their own projects, fans are wondering whether Rowan Blanchard and Sabrina Carpenter are still friends after all this time.

As fans know, the two stars became quick friends after spending so much time together filming Girl Meets World Season 1. A month before the show's premiere in June 2014, Blanchard shared a selfie with Carpenter on Instagram. "One year ago we were just auditioning, men in suits told us to go outside and bond, and we instantly clicked. One year later and we couldn't be better best friends. I love you so much, @sabrinacarpenter ❤️," she captioned her post.

That August, Blanchard also called Carpenter her "best friend" in an interview with FanlalaTV. "We are best friends on and off screen. I'm very lucky to say that because obviously not many casts get to say they're best friends with their entire cast," Blanchard revealed, adding she went to Disneyland with Carpenter for her birthday that year.

The duo's friendship was obviously strong through the duration of the show's run. Unfortunately, after three seasons, Disney Channel announced Girl Meets World was canceled in January 2017. The news left fans devastated, and Blanchard and Carpenter were just as upset, revealing in individual posts that the cast felt like a big "family" rather than just co-stars.

"People thought it was weird that I was excited to go to work. People thought it was weird that we really did and still do love each other. That's a rare entity, we hold that tight," Carpenter captioned a January 2017 Instagram.

Despite the show's end, and the leading ladies moving on to other projects (Blanchard with other acting roles and Carpenter with her music career), the teens remained in touch. In a June 2017 interview with Hollywire, Carpenter gushed about her bestie, revealing, "We have inside jokes all around, they're probably just really weird if anything," adding she's known Blanchard since she was 11 and they went through everything together, including the awkwardness of puberty.

Hear Carpenter's comments near the 4:28 mark below.

Hollywire on YouTube

More than a year after GMW ended, the stars hung out together during Paris fashion week in March 2018. Carpenter shared a picture from their hangout sesh on Instagram, along with a rose emoji.

"3 years of online homeschool French together, and we made it to Paris baby," Blanchard commented, followed by Carpenter adding, "Le damn right."

Blanchard and Carpenter haven't reunited since then (at least not publicly), which is understandable, since they both live busy lives. Besides releasing four studio albums since Girl Meets World's cancelation, Carpenter lent her voice to several animated series, like Sofia the First and Milo Murphy's Law, and also starred in Netflix's Tall Girl. As for Blanchard, she starred in movies like A Wrinkle In Time and Invisible Sister, and has made several appearances in The Goldbergs.

Blanchard and Carpenter's current friendship status is unclear, but no matter how much time passes, it seems they both look back on their Disney Channel days fondly.