Bo Burham's Relationship With His Longtime GF Lorene Is So Secretive

Despite what his ode to sexting from Inside may have led you to believe, Bo Burnham is very much taken. The comedian has been dating his longtime partner for eight years now, and though I don’t know many details about Bo Burnham and Lorene Scafaria’s relationship history, I do have some insight. The two have been together since 2013, and if you were wondering what the “for lor, for everything” dedication at the end of Inside meant, that note was intended as a shoutout for his director and screenwriter girlfriend. You love to see it.

Though Burnham and his GF have kept their romance super private over the years, Scafaria is kind of a big deal. She’s directed the films Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, The Meddler, and Hustlers, and before getting together with Burnham, she romanced some pretty high-profile suitors, including Ashton Kutcher, who she reportedly dated in 2012, and Adam Brody, who she reportedly dated for two years before their 2011 breakup.

They may not talk or post about each other often, but Burnham and Scafaria have supported each other’s projects and endeavors with plenty of cute IG posts over the years, and it seems pretty clear to me they’re the real deal. Here’s what you should know about their mysterious romance.

They Started Dating In 2013 Though it’s unclear how Burnham and Scafaria first met, Burnham’s July 2018 interview with Time referred to Scarafaria as “his girlfriend of five years,” so it seems the two started dating sometime in 2013. According to the interview, the couple lived together in Los Angeles, and Burnham credited Scafaria “with showing him some of the Hollywood ropes.” In October 2013, Scafaria posted a pic of Burnham from what looks like a bookstore reading of his poetry book, Egghead: Or, You Can’t Survive on Ideas Alone, marking their IG debut. They also had a funny Twitter interaction back in September 2013.

They Attended Their First Event Together In September 2015 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In September 2015, the couple stepped out together for a party in Toronto held in honor of Scafaria’s forthcoming movie, The Meddler. Then, in April 2016, Burnham accompanied his GF again for the movie’s premiere.

Scafaria Shared A Pic Of Burnham With Their Puppy In August 2018 Over the years, Scafaria has promoted Burnham’s projects on Instagram, but — aside from the pic Scafaria shared of Burnham back in 2013 when they first started dating — he didn’t make an appearance himself on her grid until August 2018, when she posted a pic of Burnham with one of their pups.

Burnham Thanked Scafaria In A Speech In February 2019 John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After Burnham won an Independent Spirit Award for Best First Screenplay in February 2019, he was sure to give Scafaria a sweet shoutout in his speech. “To my girlfriend, Lorene Scafaria, who’s here… she’s a writer-director, and I was inspired to do this by watching her work, so thank you,” he said.

Burnham Gushed About Scafaria In A September 2019 IG Post Later on in 2019, Burnham praised Scafaria again, this time in a IG post applauding her film Hustlers. “I have had a front row seat to the making of this movie, having lived with the genius who made it as she struggled to convince people that this was a movie worth making — and furthermore, that she should direct it,” he wrote. “Many told her no, that though she wrote the script, and had directed two beautiful films prior to this, that she was not the right fit to direct it. Those people now sell cream cheese for a living or something, I assume. This movie is brilliant and warm and funny and sexy just like the woman who made it. I love this movie and I love her.”

Burnham Dedicated His Comedy Special To Scafaria In May 2021 Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fans were thrilled when Burnham dedicated his 2021 comedy special, Inside, to his partner, with the final credit reading, “for lor, for everything.”

Here’s hoping these two continue to support each other and cheer each other on, because I love their love.