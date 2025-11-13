Following the success of Crumbl’s long-awaited Dubai Chocolate Brownie, the trendy bakeshop has released an all-new sweet treat inspired by the TikTok-approved candy bar. The Dubai Chocolate Cheesecake (~$8) is part of this week’s limited-time menu, alongside the return of the fan-fave Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins.

The full menu for the week of Nov. 10 through Nov. 15 at Crumbl includes:

The Dubai Chocolate Cheesecake

The Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins

The Caramel Apple Cookie

The S’mores Cookie

The Snickerdoodle Cookie

The Mint Chip Ice Cream Cookie

The Strawberry Cake Cookie

The Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Crumbl first introduced the idea of a Dubai Chocolate Cheesecake in May when the brand asked fans to choose between a cheesecake treat or a brownie version. The Dubai Chocolate Brownie won out and was added to the menu in August, but now, Dubai chocolate lovers are able to try the other viral snack as well.

Some Crumbl connoisseurs were a bit skeptical about how the cheesecake would compare to the beloved brownie — which is so popular it has already been brought back a second time.

Rachel Chapman

As a foodie who gave Crumbl’s Dubai Chocolate Brownie a perfect 5 out of 5 score, I had to try the cheesecake with a chocolate graham crust, kataifi and pistachio filling, pistachio cream drizzle, and whipped cream on top to see how it compared.

Crumbl’s Dubai Chocolate Cheesecake Is Decadent

To be a perfect Dubai chocolate-inspired treat, a dessert must have the right blend of chocolate, pistachios, and shredded phyllo dough. And Crumbl really nailed it here. The brand even took that flavor combination a step further by adding in a layer of tanginess thanks to the cream cheese.

You have to really love cheesecake to appreciate the extra bit of decadence, especially since it’s not as straightforward as Crumbl’s brownie. I’m a big cheesecake lover, so I couldn’t stop myself from devouring this in one go. What I really loved the most was how the crunchiness of the kataifi topping complemented the creamy, chocolate cheesecake base. I also couldn’t get enough of the chocolate graham crust, but wished it was a bit thicker.

Rachel Chapman

As much as I enjoyed this, at the end of the day, Crumbl’s Dubai Chocolate Brownie is better. It also didn’t help that I tried the Dubai Chocolate Cheesecake alongside Crumbl’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins, which were my favorite menu item this week. The thin version of a traditional chocolate chip cookie was so delicious and tasted like the homemade ones my mom used to make.

Despite it not being my absolute favorite, the Dubai Chocolate Cheesecake is still a must-try for fans. If you’re thinking of getting it, you only have until Nov. 15. Crumbl’s menu rotates weekly, so it’ll be gone after Saturday. However, a rep from the bakery tells Elite Daily, “We do bring back a lot of popular items, so it is likely that it will be on the menu again in the future.” You can’t guarantee it will make a comeback, so just to be safe, I suggest you treat yourself ASAP.