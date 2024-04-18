Spring really has sprung at Starbucks. Not only are lavender-flavored drinks the star of its seasonal menu (psst, have you tried the new lemonade or Iced Lavender Oatmilk Chill??), but Starbucks’ Mother’s Day merch features floral cold cups and mugs as well.

These new spring 2024 designs are extra vibrant with prism shades that catch the light when you’re out in the sun. The star of the Mother’s Day merch collection: the all-new Sky Blue Stanley Quencher, which is sure to be as popular as the viral pink Valentine’s Day Stanley and Starbucks collab.

But, regardless of whether you get your hands on the new fave, there are plenty of other must-haves for cup and tumbler collectors, or that you can give as gifts (to your mom, your bestie, or yourself), that you should be able to grab from a Starbucks near you.

Purple Prism Cold Cup ($25)

Starbucks

Starbucks has decided that purple is the color of the season, especially with its lavender-inspired menu, so this 24-ounce Purple Prism Cold Cup is on trend. Its iridescent design is mermaidcore AF and reminiscent of Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS album.

When placed in the sun, it truly sparkles. And since it comes with a matching lid and straw, it’s ideal for sipping as you lounge by the pool.

Yellow Prism Luster Tumbler ($23)

Starbucks

Between spring break and festival season, you’re probably finding yourself a bit busier than usual. For more on-the-go vibes, you’ll want to get this 12-ounce Yellow Prism Luster Tumbler. The lid helps to keep your hot drinks warm and iced drinks cold, while also preventing spills. Similar to the purple cup, this tumbler is made with a prism design that really shines in the light.

This yellow drinkware can be found at select Starbucks licensed locations, like grocery stores and airports.

Exotic Flowers Mug ($15)

Starbucks

In addition to Starbucks’ new destination mugs in its Discovery Series, the coffee giant also has a new floral design for spring. A Lavender Crème Frappuccino is refreshing on a hot day, but sometimes, you just need a cup of coffee first thing in the morning to get you going. If you’re more of a black coffee or tea girlie, this is the merch for you.

The 14-ounce ceramic mug features colorful flowers, and is available also at select Starbucks licensed stores for a limited time.

Exotic Plants Cold Cup ($20)

Starbucks

Last bud not least — to match its mug, Starbucks has a cold cup with the same floral design.

This 24-ounce rainbow cup can be found exclusively at select Starbucks locations, and comes with a matching lid and yellow straw.