There’s a new souvenir cup in town. If you’re a fan of Starbucks’ popular Been There Series mugs, you’ll love the brand’s all-new Discovery Series merch.

These exclusive mugs make up Starbucks’ latest collection of destination merchandise, and they are available now in over 20 cities. “This is the most beautiful global collector series we have ever made,” shared Holm-Ingolf Hamann, the Discovery Series’ product manager.

The all-new items feature colorful designs that showcase iconic landmarks and food from each location. The Discovery Series is similar to the Been There Series by being location-based, but the whimsical artwork really sets it apart and offers something more vibrant for your morning brew.

The first drop of the Discovery Series includes U.S. cities, states, and even Disney locations, but it will continue to expand globally over the next few years. And while the 14-ounce ceramic mug is the centerpiece of the series, certain locations will also have other products like collectible cold cups, tumblers, and mini ornament versions.

Starbucks Has New Discovery Tote Bags To Match Its Mugs

Starbucks

For the first time ever, Starbucks will also have travel totes of the locations featured, ideal for those vacays where you bought one too many souvenirs and need an extra bag for the trip home. If these new Starbucks bags are as popular as Trader Joe’s viral mini totes, they are sure to sell out fast.

Each design will be unique to its location, with the location name in front of a large green dot — at least for most of them. TikToks of the Walt Disney World and Disneyland mugs have a yellow, orange, or blue dot, depending on the park. Disney, always the exception.

The green circles in the city and state designs are similar to the circular background in Starbucks’ mermaid logo. There is also a to-go cup drawing hidden somewhere within every image, so that’s a fun Easter egg for fans to discover in each new mug they find.

Where To Find Starbucks’ Discovery Series, Including The Disney Collection

Starbucks

This first batch of Discovery Series items is limited to just a few cities and states, but among those locations include:

Chicago

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Los Angeles

Las Vegas

Michigan

North Carolina

New York

New York City

Oregon

San Diego

San Francisco

Tennessee

Texas

Virgina

Washington

You can also find this collection in all six Disney Parks located in the U.S. According to TikToker @katgray33, these new mugs ($25) are at any Starbucks location in the parks. Another creator shared that the Magic Kingdom location in Florida also carries the Discovery Series tumblers and tote bag.

Something that seems to be even more exclusive to just the Disney Parks are Discovery Series pins ($15). TikTokers @disneylandnewstoday and @disneyshopperlife found all six theme park pins in stores, which were released back in February.

Overall, the designs for these Disney items include fan-favorite characters and attractions that are exclusive to each of the parks, like Figment in the Epcot mug, Radiator Springs Racers for the Disney California Adventure cup, and Sonny Eclipse from the Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe can be seen in the Magic Kingdom items.

If you’re planning a Disney vacation, you might want to consider saving up for a Starbucks mug or tote to go along with your pair of Mickey Mouse ears.