Halloween is creeping right around the corner. For all your pumpkin spice lattes and witches’ brew, Stanley has an all-new Halloween Collection available exclusively at Target.

The festive lineup of 2025 Halloween Quenchers arrives in stores on Sept. 7. Fans will be able to purchase the gorgeous new colorways the same day online, beginning at 12 a.m. PT. If these holiday tumblers are anything like the pink Valentine’s Day cup that went viral in 2024, you can expect them to fly off the shelves like Elphaba during “Defying Gravity.”

Since this is a limited-time release, a rep from Stanley tells Elite Daily “there will not be a restock.” So if you want to snag either the Spellcast Black, Hypnotic Green, or Spellcast Pink drinkware, you’ll want to be faster than Michael Myers going after his victims in a Halloween movie. For a better look at each of the festive Halloween shades to choose from, below, you’ll find the full collection of 20-ounce and 40-ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumblers. Some of these hues are giving The Life of a Showgirl, so you can sip in style while listening to Taylor Swift’s new album when it drops Oct. 3.

Spellcast Black Glows In The Dark

If your color palette leans more Wednesday than Enid, you’ll want to pick up this Spellcast Black Quencher. The starry night design on the black cup features a crescent moon, bats, and a purple Stanley 1913 logo, which glows green in the dark. This is ideal for when you’re trick-or-treating on All Hallows’ Eve or just getting to class on campus at night. Both of the portable cups come with a three-position lid as well, so you can sip out of your reusable straw or keep your drink locked away as you’re on the go.

Hypnotic Green Has A Lavender Haze

According to Wicked, “pink goes good with green,” but so does purple. In this Hypnotic Green shade, there is a lovely ombre of green into lavender. It’s almost the same shade as Swift’s lavender skort that she wore during Eras Tour rehearsals while teasing The Life of a Showgirl. The color combo even matches the singer’s It’s Rapturous variant version of her 12th studio album.

Spellcast Pink Has Some Showgirl Orange

The third Quencher in Stanley x Target’s Halloween 2025 collection looks like it’s “been a long time coming.” The pink to orange ombre is very reminiscent of the sunset-like flags at the start of Swift’s Eras Tour before she sings “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince.” The pumpkiny orange shade is also very The Life of a Showgirl, which is the color Swift has embraced for this album. For some additional Halloween touches, the Spellcast Pink colorway has stars, a crescent moon, and bats like the black version. Basically, this was made for pastel goths.