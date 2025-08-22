You know fall is around the corner when the pumpkin spice latte makes its return to coffee shop menus, and Dunkin’ is getting an early start this year. All your autumn faves are back, including Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and Pumpkin Donut, along with new sips and snacks.

Some of those new drinks include additional flavors joining Sabrina Carpenter’s Daydream Refreshers menu. As the “Manchild” singer drops her Man’s Best Friend album on Aug. 29, fans can now order a Mango Daydream Refresher and Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher along with the continuing fan-fave Strawberry Daydream Refresher to enjoy as you listen. For even more sweet treats, there’s a Kreme Delight Donut and all-new Iced Pumpkin Loaf on the fall menu as well.

The cafe also recruited “The Boy Is Mine” pop icons Brandy and Monica to promote its nostalgically new Cereal N’ Milk Latte, which is a blend of Dunkin’s very own cereal milk and espresso. As a fan of seasonal flavors, that “me espresso,” and Carpenter’s short ‘n sweet taste, I had to try Dunkin’s 2025 menu for myself. Below, you’ll find a ranking of what to order first on your next coffee run.

8. The Cereal N’ Milk Latte ($6)

I was most excited to try Dunkin’s new Cereal N’ Milk Latte, because it appears to be the main character of the cafe’s fall launch. Unfortunately, it kind of let me down. My drink was way too sweet without a ton of espresso flavor. It was mostly milk, super creamy, and really sugary. As someone who loves coffee, this really needs more of the bitter espresso to balance out all that sweetness. If you love flavored milk, you might want to give this a try, but what I would recommend is adding more shots of espresso to even it out.

Rating: 3.8 out of 5

7. The Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte ($6)

Dunkin’s Signature Latte is one of my favorite things on the menu as an espresso-loving girlie, and the pumpkin spice flavor is nice. I’m not the biggest PSL lover like some people, but I always enjoy at least one a year to get into the fall mood, and Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte might be better than Starbucks’ version. My only con is that this didn’t taste great with the pumpkin donut. There was a weird aftertaste that I couldn’t quite pin down, and if I had to choose between the latte or the donut, I’d go with the donut as the better pumpkin treat.

Rating: 4.6 out of 5

6. The Kreme Delight Donut ($2)

This yeast-filled donut with vanilla buttercream and chocolate icing is new to the fall lineup. The flavors, though, are pretty basic so there’s nothing that really stood out other than it being picture-perfect with its buttercream rosette. Of course, Dunkin’ knows how to make a donut well, so while it has simple chocolate and vanilla flavors, it’s delicious.

Rating: 4.7

5. The Pumpkin Cake Donut ($2)

As previously mentioned, the Pumpkin Cake Donut is superior to the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte. It has all the nostalgic flavors that remind you of autumnal adventures, while also being soft and delicious. The Munchkin version is also very good, but the donut is spicier and more pillowy in texture. Dunkin’ just knows how to make a good donut.

Rating: 4.8 out of 5

4. Sabrina’s Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher ($5)

My initial reaction to Sabrina’s Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher was that it tasted like a Creme Savers hard candy. It was so nostalgic with the fruit flavors blended with the creamy oat milk and cold foam. If you’re a little lad, you’ll love this berries and cream sip. Plus, the lavender color is so Insta-worthy that it leaves quite an impression, just like Carpenter.

Rating: 4.8 out of 5

3. The Iced Pumpkin Loaf ($4)

Dunkin’s loaves are the hidden gems on the menu. You wouldn’t think something so delicious would come as a prewrapped baked good, but they truly never miss. The all-new Iced Pumpkin Loaf is no exception. It has a fresh pumpkin spice flavor without being too sweet at all. In fact, you get just the right amount of sweetness with the vanilla icing on top. My only wish is that you could order this warmed up, because that would be perfect on a cold autumn day.

Rating: 4.8 out of 5

2. The Chipotle Loaded Hash Browns ($4)

If you’re looking for something savory in the morning, Dunkin’s new Chipotle Loaded Hash Browns are a great choice. They’ve got a nice heat from the chipotle aioli that will definitely wake you up in the morning. It’s also topped with crumbled bacon, and everything is better with bacon.

Rating: 4.8 out of 5

1. Sabrina’s Mango Daydream Refresher ($6)

My favorite thing on the fall 2025 menu has to be Sabrina’s Mango Daydream Refresher. It has more of a summer vibe than autumn, but the flavors are just too good and remind me of my favorite dessert, mango sticky rice. Just like the other Daydream Refreshers, this comes with oat milk and is topped with a creamy cold foam. Make sure to drink from the top so you get the right mix of creaminess with the tart fruit.

Rating: 4.9 out of 5