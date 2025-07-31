Gavin Casalegno from The Summer I Turned Pretty is “your favorite golden retriever,” according to his Instagram bio, and now, the 25-year-old is bringing his sunny disposition to Dunkin’s summer menu. The unofficial “King of Summer” is partnering with the cafe to introduce a new lineup of fruity refreshers to enjoy as you hang out at the beach house or by the pool.

For a limited time, fans can order a tropical Golden Hour Refresher or Blueberry Breeze Refresher along with two new customizable sips, the Blueberry Strawberry Sparkling Refresher and the Guava Strawberry Black Tea Refresher. “There’s just something about a summer sunset that makes everything feel a little better, and Dunkin’s Golden Hour Refresher really captures that vibe,” says the Kai Lo founder. “It’s refreshing and kind of just lifts your mood.”

While I may be a forever Team Conrad girlie, I simply had to try the new Dunkin’ summer drinks that earned Jeremiah Fisher’s seal of approval. Below, you’ll find my honest review of each sip, including the one I would order for Belly:

The Golden Hour Refresher ($5)

Rachel Chapman

Dunkin’ could not have picked a more perfect sip to pair with Casalegno, because the Golden Hour Refresher really does taste like summer in a cup. The sunny sip combines lemonade with Dunkin’s Mango Pineapple and Strawberry Dragonfruit flavors to create a sweet and tangy drink that tastes like Sour Patch Kids (aka Belly’s favorite). Out of the four drinks I tried, this was the most flavorful and my favorite.

It may be tart with the lemonade, but the candied tropical flavors really balance it out nicely. It even reminded me of a Dole Whip Float at Disneyland. I wish I could be sipping this by the pool at Susannah’s beach house in Cousins, but I guess drinking this while watching The Summer I Turned Pretty is just as nice.

Rating: 4.75 out of 5

The Blueberry Breeze Refresher ($5)

Rachel Chapman

For a subtle sip, order the Blueberry Breeze Refresher. This drink features Dunkin’s new blueberry flavors with sparkling water, and is so crispy. It’s the perfect refreshing sip for a warm day, and isn’t overpowered with sweetness. In fact, it reminds me of a Blackberry White Claw. If Belly ever wanted to switch things up for the Fourth of July, I would add this to her pomegranate margarita recipe.

Rating: 4.25 out of 5

The Blueberry Strawberry Sparkling Refresher ($6)

Rachel Chapman

If you’re looking for a blueberry refresher with more flavor, get the strawberry version. This drink includes the Strawberry Dragonfruit flavors to give your sip more of a punch. Since I have a sweet tooth, I liked this mix a little more than just the Blueberry Breeze but it wasn’t too flavorful. It had just the right amount of crispy sparkling water with berry notes, and reminded me of a Starburst. Since Belly likes sweet sips like her gas station Slurpee in Season 2, I can imagine she’d want to try this one as well.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

The Guava Strawberry Black Tea Refresher ($6)

Rachel Chapman

Drinking iced tea in the summer may be more your vibe. If that’s the case, you’ll love Dunkin’s Guava Strawberry Black Tea Refresher. This combines the cafe’s black tea with the Tropical Guava and Strawberry Dragonfruit flavors. It has a subtle sweetness with strong fruit vibes that reminded me of AriZona’s ready-to-drink teas.

It may not have been my favorite of the four, because of an interesting, herbal-like aftertaste, but this made me feel nostalgic for my hometown in Florida. After a few sips, this drink had me singing Taylor Swift’s “Seven” in my head: “sweet tea in the summer.”

Rating: 4 out of 5