While most people are talking about the love triangle, Cape Cod beach house, and Taylor Swift-filled soundtrack in The Summer I Turned Pretty, foodies are wondering how they can make the pomegranate margarita Belly drinks on the Fourth of July at home. Even the moment when Conrad brings home the “good muffins” for Belly on the morning of her debutante ball had you looking up muffin recipes online. Luckily, TikTok is here to save the day and is filled with plenty of The Summer I Turned Pretty recipes you can try all summer long.

These may not be the exact same recipes that the characters follow in the Prime Video series, but these Summer I Turned Pretty recipes from TikTok are great copycats. In fact, a few brie, fig, and prosciutto sandwiches can be the perfect finger foods to serve while you and your besties sit down for another rewatch or afternoon tea to spill on whether you’re #TeamBonrad or #TeamJelly.

You could even plan an epic Fourth of July party and serve a red, white, and blue cake that hopefully makes it all the way to the table — unlike Susannah’s. Just don’t enjoy too many margaritas and you should be good. To give you a taste of what you see on the show, here are eight The Summer I Turned Pretty recipes to try.

01 Frozen Pomegranate Margarita TikTok This pomegranate margarita recipe is so good that you’ll want to have six or seven glasses like Belly. Fortunately, this particular recipe from TikToker @thefitpeach is non-alcoholic so you can safely enjoy as many you’d like without accidentally telling your crush you find his wet hair “romantic.” If you do want to serve an alcoholic version for your backyard party, all you need to do is add the tequila.

02 Fourth of July Cake Susannah made a delicious and Insta-worthy flag cake for the Fourth of July. However, it ended up on the pool deck after Belly tripped and pushed her down the stairs. If you were also sad to see a good cake go to waste, here’s everything you need to make your own Fourth of July cake at home. This recipe from TikToker @athomewithshannon is just a basic vanilla cake with vanilla frosting, but the blueberries and strawberries on top make it look like an American flag. Also according to @athomewithshannon, this is the same cake Taylor Swift makes every year for her Fourth of July party. If it’s good enough for Taylor, it’s good enough for me!

03 Banana Split Sundae The first thing Taylor wants to do when she gets to Cousins Beach is grab a banana split with Belly and Jeremiah, and who could blame her? To make your own banana split at home, follow TikToker @heladossolofrut’s tutorial. It looks like the sundae Taylor orders from Scoops, only with vanilla ice cream on top, so feel free to make yours with just vanilla as well.

04 Mickey Mouse Pancakes A tradition for Belly’s birthday is to enjoy some Mickey Mouse pancakes first thing in the morning. While you can use whatever mix or pancake recipe you’d like, TikToker @cookingwithchanel_sa shares how to create the perfect Mickey Mouse shape with your batter. Before enjoying, don’t forget the infinity syrup.

05 Lobster Tails TikTok For Belly’s birthday dinner, Susannah makes lobster. If you’re new to cooking and don’t feel comfortable boiling a full lobster meal, this lobster tail recipe from TikToker @michaeljoneal is a great start. It’s best served with some corn as well, like the kind Conrad shucks outside by the pool. With this recipe, you could even host a Midsommar-themed dinner party with your friends — flower crowns and all.

06 Miyeok-Guk Also at Belly’s birthday dinner, Laurel serves some miyeok-guk — aka seaweed soup. This soup is a traditional Korean dish served on birthdays, and TikToker @chefchrischo shares a super easy recipe to follow. Of course, you can also make your miyeok-guk without beef if you’re a vegetarian like Cam.

07 Brie, Fig, and Prosciutto Sandwiches When Jeremiah walks Belly to her first debutante tea, he raves about the brie, fig, and prosciutto sandwiches being served. Jere needs his own cooking show, because he made those sandwiches sound so delicious. Thankfully, TikToker @charcuterie.chick has this grilled brie cheese sandwich recipe for you to make yourself.