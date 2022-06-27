Here's Proof Jack Harlow Knows Who Brandy Is

This BET Awards moment is legendary.
After performing “Poison” with Lil Wayne at the 2022 BET Awards, Jack Harlow surprised fans by bringing out Brandy for a remix of his No. 1 single “First Class.” As you can expect, viewers absolutely lost it, and here were the best reactions to the electrifying performance.
Harlow and Brandy’s performance came just weeks after the two began “beefing.” It all started on May 11 when Harlow failed to recognize Brandy’s “Angel In Disguise” during an interview with Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning and admitted not knowing Brandy and Ray J were siblings.